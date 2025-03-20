$2,000 Social Security Payments Arriving March 26 – Who’s Eligible?

March 26 is a significant date for some of the 52 million retired workers in the United States who receive Social Security benefits.

This also applies to some recipients of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and survivors’ benefits.

That’s because the Social Security Administration (SSA) will issue its final round of benefit payments for March on Wednesday, March 26.

When Are Social Security Checks Being Sent in March 2025?

Each month, approximately 73 million Social Security recipients in the United States receive payments according to a staggered schedule determined by their birth dates.

The payment schedule for March 2025 is as follows:

March 12 – Payments for those born between the 1st and 10th of the month.

– Payments for those born between the 1st and 10th of the month. March 19 – Payments for those born between the 11th and 20th.

– Payments for those born between the 11th and 20th. March 26 – Payments for those born between the 21st and 31st.

Who Gets Paid Outside of This Schedule?

People who began receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 are not part of the Wednesday payment cycle.

Instead, they usually receive their payments on the third of each month. In March 2025, these payments were made on Monday, March 3.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI), which is funded by general tax revenues rather than Social Security taxes, is typically paid on the first of each month.

If the first falls on a weekend or holiday, payment is made on the next business day. Since March 1, 2025 is a Saturday, SSI checks were distributed on Friday, February 28.

People who receive both SSI and Social Security payments usually receive their SSI payment on the first and their Social Security payment on the third, unless those dates coincide with a weekend or holiday.

March 2025 Social Security Payment Dates at a Glance

February 28 – SSI recipients (sent early since March 1 is a Saturday)

– SSI recipients (sent early since March 1 is a Saturday) March 3 – Pre-May 1997 Social Security beneficiaries and those receiving both Social Security and SSI

– Pre-May 1997 Social Security beneficiaries and those receiving both Social Security and SSI March 12 – Recipients born on the 1st to the 10th

– Recipients born on the 1st to the 10th March 19 – Recipients born on the 11th to the 20th

– Recipients born on the 11th to the 20th March 26 – Recipients born on the 21st to the 31st

You can check the full 2025 Social Security payment calendar on the SSA website.

How Much Do Retired American Workers Receive?

Retired workers will receive an average monthly payment of $1,978 in 2025, according to SSA data.

The exact amount is determined by their earnings history and the age at which they first claimed benefits. The maximum monthly payment for American retirees is currently $5,108.

How Much Do Other Social Security Beneficiaries Receive?

According to the SSA:

Disabled workers receive an average of $1,580 per month.

per month. Survivors’ benefits average $1,546 per month.

per month. SSI recipients get an average of $714 per month.

