$1,832 Direct Deposit Schedule 2025: Know Eligibility & Payment Dates

People in the United States may get more than one type of Direct Deposit payment from the Federal Government. If you get one of these payments, you might be able to get another benefit in the next few weeks. In that case, we might get a check from Direct Deposit that adds about $1,832 to our bank account.

Also, it is important to note that we will not just get this check. We might be able to get other extra checks, but only if we are interested.

If we are not eligible, we can always look at the other benefits the government sends us every month, like Direct Deposit, stimulus checks, or something else.

Who is eligible for the $1,832 Direct Deposit payment?

The payments for this benefit average $1,832, but that doesn’t mean that every American gets such a check. Each check gets a totally different benefit, so it all depends on your work history.

The next payments coming through Direct Deposit will be in the following days:

January 8th.

January 15th.

January 22nd.

To these dates, we need to add an extra payment for the 31st of January. This payment comes early because February is not a regular month on the calendar. Make sure you know what each payment needs in order to be made.

In this case, the payment on January 8th will only be given to Americans who retired after May 1997 and whose birthday is between the 1st and 10th of any month. It does not matter what kind of retirement you have.

If your birthday is between the 11th and 10th of any month after May 18, 1987, your Direct Deposit payment will be on January 15, 2019.

The last payment is due on January 22nd, and the first requirement is the same as the last payment. The second requirement is that your birthday must fall between January 21st and January 31st of any month.

People who are retired but get some other kind of benefit will get the payment on January 31. The Supplemental Security Income is the other benefit. All eligible retirees and non-retirees can get the check through Direct Deposit.

