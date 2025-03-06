US local news

18-year-old arrested and accused with the beating death of an 8-year-old youngster in the Baytown area

By Rachel Greco

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that an 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the killing of his girlfriend’s 8-year-old sibling.

Nolan Stallings was arrested on Monday and charged with child injury, a felony.

On February 10, deputies rushed to a hospital at 4401 Garth Road in Baytown, where the youngster had been brought with several injuries to his body, according to Gonzalez.

The boy remained in severe condition until his death some days later. According to the sheriff, the boy’s injuries were consistent with abuse, which is thought to have occurred in a residence in the 100 block of Greendell Street.

According to Gonzalez, Stalling informed medical workers that the child’s injuries were the result of a fall.

“Gosh, it just puts a pit in your stomach,” Tara Lopez, who lives a few homes below, admitted.

Neighbors up and down the block remember Stalling, but few recall ever seeing a small child there.

“I’ve only seen the father and the young man that you’re talking about, and maybe an occasional girlfriend, but I haven’t seen anyone else,” Sandra Barnes, who lives in the area, stated.

By Monday, Stallings had been charged in the case and put into the Harris County Jail.

