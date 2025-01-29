Finance

$1,756 EBT Payments in California: February SNAP Benefits Deposit Schedule

We’re ready to discuss the SNAP benefit payment schedule in California, where the program is known as CalFresh. Despite its name, the program adheres to the federal guidelines of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is administered by the US Department of Agriculture.

The program exists solely to improve the quality of life of millions of American households by providing financial assistance for the purchase of fresh or non-perishable foods, thereby keeping them nourished and safe from food risks.

Maximum SNAP benefits in California in February 2025

The maximum CalFresh benefits that families will receive in February 2025 depend on a number of factors, including the number of family members. According to this logic, the following is the list of maximum benefits that food stamp recipients in California will receive this month:

  • 1 person: $292
  • 2 people: $536
  • 3 people: $768
  • 4 people: $975
  • 5 people: $1,158
  • 6 people: $1,390
  • 7 people: $1,536
  • 8 people: $1,756
  • Each additional person: $220

Mark your calendar: February CalFresh payment dates

“When will I receive my benefits?” is one of the most common questions now. The good news is that CalFresh benefits are deposited within the first ten days of every month. This is based on the last digit of your case number. Here’s a quick guide to determining when you can enjoy those benefits:

Most documents you receive from your county should include your case number, which is also available online at BenefitsCal if you have an account.

Case # ends in / Available benefits date:

  • Ending in 1: February 1, 2025
  • Ending in 2: February 2, 2025
  • Ending in 3: February 3, 2025
  • Ending in 4: February 4, 2025
  • Ending in 5: February 5, 2025
  • Ending in 6: February 6, 2025
  • Ending in 7: February 7, 2025
  • Ending in 8: February 8, 2025
  • Ending in 9: February 9, 2025
  • Ending in 0: February 10, 2025

If you receive CalWORKS (cash assistance), an EBT cash deposit will be made to your card within the first three calendar days of the month.

In general, the benefits received by more than 5 million Californians become available at midnight on the corresponding payday, but in some cases it is preferable to wait because payments are made automatically and incrementally.

So, while you can usually expect to receive benefits at midnight, if they haven’t been uploaded on your usual day, it may be worth waiting and contacting your county to see if they arrive later that day or if there are any problems that you are unaware of.

