$1,756 CalFresh Benefits: A Complete Guide to the February 2025 Schedule

If you’re a CalFresh recipient or simply curious about how the program works, here’s a quick overview of what to expect in the first week of February 2025. CalFresh, California’s version of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), enables individuals and families to obtain nutritious food. Let’s dive in!

CalFresh benefits are intended to help low-income individuals and families who meet specific eligibility requirements. This includes, for example, families with children and seniors who are in need of financial assistance.

Some college students (who meet certain requirements) may be eligible, as well as people experiencing homelessness or working adults with limited income.

How Does California Organize the CalFresh / SNAP Payments?

If you are approved for CalFresh, you will be given an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card that can be used to buy eligible food items at grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and online retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Trader Joe’s, and Walmart (among hundreds of others).

California distributes CalFresh benefits for the first ten days of each month. The last digit of your case number determines the exact day you will receive benefits.

This is how it works. If your approval case number ends in 1, your benefits will be loaded on February 1 and so on, up to case number ending in 0 with a deposit date of February 10.

California completes the entire CalFresh payment schedule in the first ten days of the month, as follows:

Case number ending in 1: Benefits available on February 1

Case number ending in 2: Benefits available on February 2

Case number ending in 3: Benefits available on February 3

Case number ending in 4: Benefits available on February 4

Case number ending in 5: Benefits available on February 5

Case number ending in 6: Benefits available on February 6

Case number ending in 7: Benefits available on February 7

Case number ending in 8: Benefits available on February 8

Case number ending in 9: Benefits available on February 9

Case number ending in 0: Benefits available on February 10

The maximum SNAP / CalFresh payments in 2025

As of February 2025, the amounts the CalFresh pays to beneficiaries depends on several factors, but there are maximums set according to the size of the household (in number of members).

For fiscal year 2025, the maximum monthly SNAP benefits vary by household size. A single-person household can receive up to $292 per month, while a couple can receive up to $536. For three people, the maximum benefit rises to $768, while for four, it rises to $975.

Larger households can receive even more: five people are eligible for up to $1,158, six for $1,390, seven for $1,536, and eight for $1,756.

Each additional household member beyond eight increases the maximum monthly benefit by $220.

