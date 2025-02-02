Finance

$1,756 CalFresh Benefits: A Complete Guide to the February 2025 Schedule

By Oliver

Published on:

$1,756 CalFresh Benefits A Complete Guide to the February 2025 Schedule

If you’re a CalFresh recipient or simply curious about how the program works, here’s a quick overview of what to expect in the first week of February 2025. CalFresh, California’s version of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), enables individuals and families to obtain nutritious food. Let’s dive in!

CalFresh benefits are intended to help low-income individuals and families who meet specific eligibility requirements. This includes, for example, families with children and seniors who are in need of financial assistance.

Some college students (who meet certain requirements) may be eligible, as well as people experiencing homelessness or working adults with limited income.

How Does California Organize the CalFresh / SNAP Payments?

If you are approved for CalFresh, you will be given an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card that can be used to buy eligible food items at grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and online retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Trader Joe’s, and Walmart (among hundreds of others).

California distributes CalFresh benefits for the first ten days of each month. The last digit of your case number determines the exact day you will receive benefits.

$1,756 CalFresh Benefits: A Complete Guide to the February 2025 Schedule
Source (Google.com)

This is how it works. If your approval case number ends in 1, your benefits will be loaded on February 1 and so on, up to case number ending in 0 with a deposit date of February 10.

California completes the entire CalFresh payment schedule in the first ten days of the month, as follows:

  • Case number ending in 1: Benefits available on February 1
  • Case number ending in 2: Benefits available on February 2
  • Case number ending in 3: Benefits available on February 3
  • Case number ending in 4: Benefits available on February 4
  • Case number ending in 5: Benefits available on February 5
  • Case number ending in 6: Benefits available on February 6
  • Case number ending in 7: Benefits available on February 7
  • Case number ending in 8: Benefits available on February 8
  • Case number ending in 9: Benefits available on February 9
  • Case number ending in 0: Benefits available on February 10

The maximum SNAP / CalFresh payments in 2025

As of February 2025, the amounts the CalFresh pays to beneficiaries depends on several factors, but there are maximums set according to the size of the household (in number of members).

For fiscal year 2025, the maximum monthly SNAP benefits vary by household size. A single-person household can receive up to $292 per month, while a couple can receive up to $536. For three people, the maximum benefit rises to $768, while for four, it rises to $975.

Larger households can receive even more: five people are eligible for up to $1,158, six for $1,390, seven for $1,536, and eight for $1,756.

Each additional household member beyond eight increases the maximum monthly benefit by $220.

Also See:- Who Will Be Able to Retire With Social Security in 2025? US Government Confirms Requirements

For You!

An 81-year-old man opened fire at Pasadena Memorial High School during a band competition

An 81-year-old man opened fire at Pasadena Memorial High School during a band competition

The mayor has a special message for the killer who shot a nine-year-old boy in Newark

The mayor has a special message for the killer who shot a nine-year-old boy in Newark

Police Chilling Texts And Behavior Of Former Trooper Accused Of Killing Ex's New Man Revealed

Police: Chilling Texts And Behavior Of Former Trooper Accused Of Killing Ex’s New Man Revealed

‘My mother is possessed by demons’ Mom whose son called cops after she abandoned her toddler who nearly drowned in surf learns fate

‘My mother is possessed by demons’: Mom whose son called cops after she abandoned her toddler who nearly drowned in surf learns fate

'Played God with my son's life' Man who shoved train rider to death on rails and electrocuted him, gets 40 years

‘Played God with my son’s life’: Man who shoved train rider to death on rails and electrocuted him, gets 40 years

Oliver

Recommend For You

$1,756 CalFresh Benefits A Complete Guide to the February 2025 Schedule

$1,756 CalFresh Benefits: A Complete Guide to the February 2025 Schedule

What Should I Do if a IRS Check Has Been Stolen This is What the Law Says

What Should I Do if a IRS Check Has Been Stolen? This is What the Law Says

New Move by the Trump Administration That Will Hit Your Wallet – New Gas Price Hike You Could See in February – Here’s Why

New Move by the Trump Administration That Will Hit Your Wallet – New Gas Price Hike You Could See in February – Here’s Why

Goodbye to Stimulus Checks – Trump Will Eliminate All Payments to Those Who Do Not Meet These New Requirements

Goodbye to Stimulus Checks – Trump Will Eliminate All Payments to Those Who Do Not Meet These New Requirements

Confirmed by the IRS – This Group of People Won’t See Their Refunds in Their Account Until March – Here’s Why

Confirmed by the IRS – This Group of People Won’t See Their Refunds in Their Account Until March – Here’s Why

$725 Stimulus Payments Rolling Out in California—Everything You Need to Know!

$725 Stimulus Payments Rolling Out in California—Everything You Need to Know!

It’s official – IRS releases this notice affecting all taxpayers

It’s official – IRS releases this notice affecting all taxpayers

SNAP Benefits Under Trump Confusion Over Federal Allotments Funding Freeze

SNAP Benefits Under Trump: Confusion Over Federal Allotments Funding Freeze

The 3 new changes in the law this 2025 that will affect your pocketbook – attention large families

The 3 new changes in the law this 2025 that will affect your pocketbook – attention large families

Up to $5700 can be paid to you if you have one of these $1 bills just because it has this inscription error

Up to $5700 can be paid to you if you have one of these $1 bills just because it has this inscription error

Good news – new refund for Pennsylvania residents – here’s how to claim it

Good news – new refund for Pennsylvania residents – here’s how to claim it

Confirmed by the IRS – so you can file your tax return for free up to this deadline

Confirmed by the IRS – so you can file your tax return for free up to this deadline

Leave a Comment