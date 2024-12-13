$1,750 Stimulus Payment – How Long Will You Wait If You Applied in December?

The ANCHOR program is a financial relief initiative aimed at helping New Jersey residents manage the burden of high property taxes. Homeowners and renters can receive up to $1,750, depending on income and residency criteria. This initiative is part of the state’s broader effort to provide targeted financial assistance.

Application Deadline

The application deadline for the ANCHOR program was Friday, December 6, 2024. Payments will begin being distributed this month and continue through 2025.

According to the program’s website, most applicants will receive their payments within 90 days of filing their application. Automatic enrollment has been implemented for many previous beneficiaries, streamlining the process. First-time applicants received application packages via mail—green for homeowners and purple for renters.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the ANCHOR program, applicants must meet specific residency, property, and income requirements:

Residency and Citizenship

Applicants must be U.S. citizens or legal residents.

They must reside in New Jersey and occupy their principal residence.

Property Requirements

Homeowners must have paid property taxes on their primary residence.

The program does not cover vacation homes or rental properties owned by landlords.

Income Limits

Category Income Range Payment Amount Homeowners $150,000 or less $1,500 $150,001–$250,000 $1,000 Renters $150,000 or less $450 Above $150,000 Not eligible

Payment Distribution

Payments will be distributed on a rolling basis. Beneficiaries should expect their checks approximately 90 days after submitting their applications, unless additional documentation is required.

Streamlined Application Process

The application process was simplified for efficiency:

Notices were sent to previous beneficiaries for automatic enrollment.

First-time applicants received color-coded application packages to ensure clarity.

The ANCHOR program is a valuable resource for New Jersey residents grappling with property tax burdens. Eligible homeowners and renters are encouraged to take advantage of this financial relief, as it offers much-needed support during a period of rising living costs. By meeting the income and residency criteria, individuals can secure significant assistance to alleviate their property tax expenses.

FAQs