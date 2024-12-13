$1,750 Stimulus Payment – How Long Will You Wait If You Applied in December?

The ANCHOR program is a financial relief initiative aimed at helping New Jersey residents manage the burden of high property taxes. Homeowners and renters can receive up to $1,750, depending on income and residency criteria. This initiative is part of the state’s broader effort to provide targeted financial assistance.
Application Deadline
The application deadline for the ANCHOR program was Friday, December 6, 2024. Payments will begin being distributed this month and continue through 2025.
According to the program’s website, most applicants will receive their payments within 90 days of filing their application. Automatic enrollment has been implemented for many previous beneficiaries, streamlining the process. First-time applicants received application packages via mail—green for homeowners and purple for renters.
Eligibility Criteria
To qualify for the ANCHOR program, applicants must meet specific residency, property, and income requirements:
Residency and Citizenship
- Applicants must be U.S. citizens or legal residents.
- They must reside in New Jersey and occupy their principal residence.
Property Requirements
- Homeowners must have paid property taxes on their primary residence.
- The program does not cover vacation homes or rental properties owned by landlords.
Income Limits
|Category
|Income Range
|Payment Amount
|Homeowners
|$150,000 or less
|$1,500
|$150,001–$250,000
|$1,000
|Renters
|$150,000 or less
|$450
|Above $150,000
|Not eligible
Payment Distribution
Payments will be distributed on a rolling basis. Beneficiaries should expect their checks approximately 90 days after submitting their applications, unless additional documentation is required.
Streamlined Application Process
The application process was simplified for efficiency:
- Notices were sent to previous beneficiaries for automatic enrollment.
- First-time applicants received color-coded application packages to ensure clarity.
The ANCHOR program is a valuable resource for New Jersey residents grappling with property tax burdens. Eligible homeowners and renters are encouraged to take advantage of this financial relief, as it offers much-needed support during a period of rising living costs. By meeting the income and residency criteria, individuals can secure significant assistance to alleviate their property tax expenses.
FAQs
What is the ANCHOR program?
A property tax relief initiative for New Jersey residents.
Who is eligible for the ANCHOR payment?
Residents meeting income and property criteria.
When will payments be distributed?
Payments begin in December 2024 and continue through 2025.
What is the maximum payment for homeowners?
Homeowners can receive up to $1,500.
How much can renters receive?
Renters earning $150,000 or less can receive $450.