$1,720 Direct Deposit will arrive in the next few hours to Americans who meet two requirements

This month, people in the United States who have already agreed to receive a retirement payment will be able to use Social Security. But it is true that our retirement payment schedule is split into four days. This means that we need to check directly with the company to see when each of these payments will arrive.

If we agreed to the payment, we will not have to worry because we will get it all month long. But if we want to know exactly what time of the month this new check will arrive, we need to take a close look at the calendar.

Because they can mark the day that the government sends them their monthly check, retirees can live better thanks to this system.

Who will receive Social Security in the next few hours?

It is important to remember that we must be in group 1 in order to get this new Social Security payment with checks for $1,720. The first payment of the month will be sent to this group, but the way the money was collected is what makes the difference between getting the payment in the next few hours or yesterday.

So, here are two things you need to remember in order to get your Social Security payment today:

  1. Be part of the group 1 of retirees.
  2. Not have Direct Deposit activated.

Based on their birthday and the year they retired, each beneficiary is in a different group. If you have a check from before May 1997, you are in group 1. In the same way, the birthday does not matter for group 1 because it only matters for groups 2, 3, and 4 of retirees.

How much will I receive from Social Security in April 2025?

There is no doubt that COLA has changed Social Security benefits in 2025, but the truth is that April checks will be the same amount as the rest of the year. For this reason, the payment you got in March and February will be the one you get in April.

We will get the same amount in all of our 2025 payments, so at least we will know for sure if we have enough money to cover our costs, or we can choose to get extra money in the form of SSI or SNAP Food Stamps.

The payment can be either $1,720 or $5,180, but the latter is the highest amount that can be given, making it hard for someone to get that kind of Social Security.

