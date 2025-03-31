$1,702 stimulus payment in a few days — Check out if you qualify

Getting stimulus money is a pleasant surprise for most people. These payments are made at both the federal and state levels. They are meant to help people right away with their money problems and get people to spend more.

The federal government sent out three rounds of stimulus payments in COVID-19, which was a very important time for payments. People in Alaska can look forward to getting a new stimulus payment this month. This is their share of the money made when state resources are sold.

The IRS is still sending out unclaimed stimulus checks

A big part of helping people in times of trouble is giving them stimulus checks. While COVID-19 was going around, the federal government knew that it was hurting a lot of people’s finances.

During the pandemic, a lot of people lost their jobs, which made them very vulnerable. To fix this, the government sent out three rounds of stimulus checks to help people pay for the unexpected costs that the pandemic caused.

Recently, the federal government has been sending out stimulus checks that people have not claimed yet. These checks are left over from the Covid-10 relief. Payments worth about $2.4 billion have not been claimed.

About a million people who were eligible did not claim this credit when it was first made available. Early this year, the IRS started sending these credits automatically to people who were eligible.

$1,702 stimulus payment for these individuals

Like the COVID-19 payments, stimulus payments can be sent at the federal level. They can also be given out at the state level. The people of Alaska will soon start getting stimulus payments this month.

They are due to the Alaska Department of Revenue for the 2025 Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD). The Alaskan government set up this fund so that people who live in the state could share in the money made from its mineral wealth.

Our mission is to administer the Permanent Fund Dividend program, ensuring that all eligible Alaska residents receive dividends in a timely manner, fraud is prosecuted and all stakeholders, both internal and external, are treated with respect,” said Genevieve Wojtusik, division director of the fund

The payments this year are $1,702. The first installments were sent out in October 2024, and the last ones were sent out on March 20, 2025. Anyone who wants to get the money must have met the following requirements in order to get it:

You must have been a resident of Alaska for one calendar year before the date of application

You must intend to remain an Alaska resident indefinitely at the time of application

You must have spent at least 72 hours in Alaska during the past 24 months

You must not have been imprisoned for a felony in the last 12 months, nor for a misdemeanor if you have been convicted of more than two offenses since January 1, 1997.

The last set of payments was sent out on March 20. The following payments will still be sent out later this year:

Dividend requests for 2024 (and previous years) where the status is “Eligible-Unpaid” by April 9, 2025, will be distributed on April 17, 2025.

Requests for 2024 (and prior years) dividends where the status is “Eligible-Not Paid” by May 7, 2025, will be distributed on May 15, 2025.

States continue to help low- and middle-income residents

It has been found that stimulus checks help people with low and middle incomes the most. Other steps have also been taken by states to help these residents. There are also government programs in many states that offer tax rebates.

This kind of well-known program helps low-income families with kids younger than 18 years old. One example is Florida’s TCA program. The program gives these families short-term financial help while they look for more permanent and stable work. There are a few things you need to do in order to be eligible for the state program.

