17 Hilarious Sayings You’ll Only Hear in IIIinois

Illinois, particularly Chicago, has a rich collection of unique sayings and slang that are often humorous and specific to the region. Here are 17 hilarious sayings you’ll only hear in Illinois:
- “Gym Shoes”
- Used to refer to sneakers or tennis shoes, even when not at the gym.
- “Pop” vs. “Soda”
- Illinoisans, especially in Chicago, prefer “pop” over “soda”.
- “Bogus”
- Describes something as unfair or untrue.
- “Juke”
- Refers to a style of dance or grinding at the club.
- “Max Out”
- Means to eat a lot or finish a meal quickly.
- “Bust My Sh*t”
- To fall or wipe out, often on ice.
- “Washroom”
- Another term for restroom.
- “Salty”
- Feeling embarrassed or upset.
- “Pitch In”
- To contribute or help out.
- “I’ll Be Darned”
- A polite expression of surprise.
- “Where Ya Goin’?”
- Often used humorously when someone misses an exit while driving.
- “Illinoyed”
- A playful adjective used to describe frustration with Illinois, often in a humorous context.
- “Ope”
- An expression used to apologize or excuse oneself, often when passing by someone.
- “Frunchroom”
- A colloquial term for a front room or living room.
- “Gangway”
- Used to ask someone to move out of the way.
- “Sammich”
- A casual way to say “sandwich”.
- “Taffy Apples”
- What Illinoisans might call caramel apples.
These sayings reflect the unique cultural and linguistic nuances of Illinois, especially in the Chicago area.
