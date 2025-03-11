17 Hilarious Sayings You’ll Only Hear in IIIinois

Illinois, particularly Chicago, has a rich collection of unique sayings and slang that are often humorous and specific to the region. Here are 17 hilarious sayings you’ll only hear in Illinois:

“Gym Shoes” Used to refer to sneakers or tennis shoes, even when not at the gym. “Pop” vs. “Soda” Illinoisans, especially in Chicago, prefer “pop” over “soda”. “Bogus” Describes something as unfair or untrue. “Juke” Refers to a style of dance or grinding at the club. “Max Out” Means to eat a lot or finish a meal quickly. “Bust My Sh*t” To fall or wipe out, often on ice. “Washroom” Another term for restroom. “Salty” Feeling embarrassed or upset. “Pitch In” To contribute or help out. “I’ll Be Darned” A polite expression of surprise. “Where Ya Goin’?” Often used humorously when someone misses an exit while driving. “Illinoyed” A playful adjective used to describe frustration with Illinois, often in a humorous context. “Ope” An expression used to apologize or excuse oneself, often when passing by someone. “Frunchroom” A colloquial term for a front room or living room. “Gangway” Used to ask someone to move out of the way. “Sammich” A casual way to say “sandwich”. “Taffy Apples” What Illinoisans might call caramel apples.

These sayings reflect the unique cultural and linguistic nuances of Illinois, especially in the Chicago area.

