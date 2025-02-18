US local news

148 pounds of crystal meth were found in stone landscaping pavers in North Carolina, according to authorities

By Rachel Greco

Police in North Carolina seized nearly 150 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in concrete landscape pavers ahead of Valentine’s Day, according to officials.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit seized 148 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, according to a statement posted on Facebook.

When they discovered the drugs, the unit was following up on an investigation launched by the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force in January in Pitt County, North Carolina, approximately 85 miles southeast of Raleigh.

The unit was sent to Pantego, North Carolina, 50 miles east of Pitt County, where the narcotics were discovered hidden in “several pallets of stone landscape pavers,” according to the sheriff’s office.

K-9s trained to detect the presence of illegal narcotics were dispatched to the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The dogs indicated that drugs were present in the pallets, and police discovered that one of the pavers, which was shaped like a hexagon, had a circular container hidden inside containing 800 grams of methamphetamine.

Police discovered 84 stone pavers, each containing 800 grams of the substance, according to the statement.

The Greenville Regional Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in Raleigh, North Carolina, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies are all investigating the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask for help

Beaufort County Sheriff Scott Hammonds asks anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-7111.

