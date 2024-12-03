Who Qualifies for the $1,312 Stimulus Payment in December 2024?

Alaska residents are gearing up for the distribution of the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD), a program that shares the state’s oil revenue profits directly with eligible individuals. If you’re eligible, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming payments and how to claim them.

What is the PFD?

The Alaska Permanent Fund was established in 1976 to manage the state’s oil revenues. A portion of these revenues is distributed to residents annually through the PFD program.

Purpose : To share the financial benefits of Alaska’s natural resources with its residents.

: To share the financial benefits of Alaska’s natural resources with its residents. Administration : Managed by the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation.

: Managed by the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation. Payment Amounts : In 2024: $1,312 per eligible resident. In 2025: Increased to $1,702, benefiting approximately 600,000 residents.

:

Payment Schedule

PFD payments depend on the status of your application:

December 2024 : Applications in “Eligible-Not Paid” status by December 11 will receive payments on December 19.

: January 2025 : Applications in “Eligible-Not Paid” status by January 8 will receive payments on January 16.

:

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for the PFD payment, you must meet several criteria:

Residency: Be a registered resident of Alaska.

Have lived in Alaska for at least 12 consecutive months.

Plan to remain in Alaska indefinitely. Restrictions: Must not have applied for residency in another state or country.

Cannot have received benefits tied to residency elsewhere. Presence: Have spent at least 72 continuous hours in Alaska within the last 24 months. Criminal History: Must not have been incarcerated for a felony in the last year.

Cannot have been incarcerated for a misdemeanor if you have a prior felony or two misdemeanors since January 1, 1997.

How to Apply

PFD applications are open annually from January 1 to March 31. You must reapply each year for yourself and any eligible family members, including children.

Application Methods

Online : Submit your application via the PFD website.

: Submit your application via the PFD website. Mail: Download and complete the application, then mail it to the provided address.

Required Information

Ensure you have the following when applying:

Proof of residency.

Identification documents.

Any additional information requested based on your circumstances.

Benefits of the PFD

The PFD aims to boost spending and investment within Alaska. With payments increasing in 2025, residents can look forward to a more significant financial benefit, helping to stimulate the local economy.

By staying informed and meeting the eligibility criteria, you can ensure that you receive your share of Alaska’s natural resource wealth.

