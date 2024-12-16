$1,312 Stimulus Payment Before Christmas – Who Qualifies and When Will It Be Sent?

As the countdown to 2024 begins, many Alaskans are eagerly anticipating the final round of payments from the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) program. These payments, designed to share the state’s natural resource revenues directly with its residents, offer a welcome financial boost during the holiday season, especially amid inflation and rising living costs. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming distributions and eligibility requirements.

Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend

The PFD was established in 1976 to distribute a portion of Alaska’s oil and natural resource revenues to its residents. It incentivizes spending, investment, and economic participation across the state.

Payouts for 2024 and 2025

2024 PFD Payment : $1,312 per eligible recipient.

: $1,312 per eligible recipient. 2025 PFD Payment: Increased to $1,702, benefiting approximately 600,000 residents.

Key Distribution Dates

For those still awaiting their PFD payments, the following timelines apply:

December 19, 2024 : Payments will be issued to individuals whose applications for the 2024 (or prior years) PFD are in “Eligible-Unpaid” status as of December 11, 2024 .

: Payments will be issued to individuals whose applications for the PFD are in “Eligible-Unpaid” status as of . January 16, 2025: Final payments for 2025 will be distributed to individuals whose applications are in “Eligible-Unpaid” status as of January 8, 2025.

Who Is Eligible?

To qualify for the PFD, residents must meet specific criteria:

Residency: Must be a registered resident of Alaska for at least 12 months .

. Cannot have applied for residency in another state or country or received benefits tied to such an application. Physical Presence: Must have been physically present in Alaska for at least 72 consecutive hours within the past 24 months. Criminal Record: Cannot have been incarcerated for a serious crime in the past year.

in the past year. Cannot have been jailed for a misdemeanor if previously convicted of a serious crime or two misdemeanors since January 1, 1997.

How to Apply

Applications are accepted annually between January 1 and March 31. Submissions can be made:

Online : Through the Alaska PFD website.

: Through the Alaska PFD website. By Mail: Paper applications are also accepted.

Each family member, including children, must have their own application submitted.

How to Check Your Status

To verify your eligibility or payment status, visit the PFD official website and use the online portal. Applications listed as “Eligible-Unpaid” indicate pending payment.

