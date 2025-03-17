US local news

13 people were rescued after becoming trapped in a Burger King bathroom during a tornado in Missouri

By Lucas

Published on:

13 people were rescued after becoming trapped in a Burger King bathroom during a tornado in Missouri

Villa Ridge, Missouri – An EF-2 tornado struck Villa Ridge, a small town about 45 miles southwest of St. Louis, damaging several buildings, including a Burger King.

Villa Ridge, located between Interstate 44 and Highway 100 in Franklin County, has a population of approximately 3,000 people.

A Burger King restaurant with a connected gas station next door is located just off the Interstate 44 exit for Washington, Missouri. Across the street is a bank, another gas station, and a truck stop.

A video from Friday night shows the tornado illuminated in the background during the severe weather, near the gas station and Burger King sign off the interstate.

The tornado ended up partially destroying the Burger King and gas station, trapping 13 Burger King employees and customers in a bathroom where they sought refuge.

Burger King’s general manager, Gabriella Breeding, was on the phone with employees trapped inside the building as she rushed to the store, calling 911 along the way.

She arrived around the same time as local firefighters, who checked the building and concluded that no one was inside. Breeding insisted that people were present in the building.

When firefighters heard people calling out and saw the light of a flashlight, they were able to locate and rescue everyone inside.

None of the 13 people trapped inside were injured. One of the employees’ vehicles was totaled in the parking lot outside.

Five semi-trucks were overturned nearby.

The Burger King location in Villa Ridge is expected to be closed for three to six months while the extent of the damage is assessed and a decision made on whether the building can be repaired or completely rebuilt.

During that time, the approximately 20 employees at that Burger King location will be offered a temporary transfer to one of the chain’s other locations in nearby cities.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that at least 12 people died in Missouri due to severe weather on Friday.

The National Weather Service reported that the EF-2 tornado that struck Villa Ridge traveled 13 miles to Wildwood, Missouri, after touching down.

Source

For You!

Former US Representative Nita Lowey, a New York Democrat who oversaw the important House Appropriations Committee, died

Former US Representative Nita Lowey, a New York Democrat who oversaw the important House Appropriations Committee, died

Both sides vow to escalate after US airstrikes target Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen

Both sides vow to escalate after US airstrikes target Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen

Birdman's brother, Terrance Gangsta Williams, claims NBA Young boy Won a Prison Fight

Birdman’s brother, Terrance “Gangsta” Williams, claims NBA Young boy Won a Prison Fight

The Justice Department is looking into pressing terrorism charges against pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University

The Justice Department is looking into pressing terrorism charges against pro-Palestinian protesters at Columbia University

Woman says ex-husband brought another woman to their shared home, telling her 'He owns half the house' and 'Can do whatever he wants.'

Woman says ex-husband brought another woman to their shared home, telling her ‘He owns half the house’ and ‘Can do whatever he wants.’

Lucas

Recommend For You

One of them can affect you at any time — 2 painful changes in 401(k) plans

One of them can affect you at any time — 2 painful changes in 401(k) plans

$5,000 Stimulus Payment 2025 Could DOGE Dividend Reach Your Pockets This Year

$5,000 Stimulus Payment 2025: Could DOGE Dividend Reach Your Pockets This Year?

IRS Confirms Automatic Stimulus Payments for 1 Million Taxpayers – Are You Eligible Check Here

IRS Confirms Automatic Stimulus Payments for 1 Million Taxpayers – Are You Eligible? Check Here

$800–$1,600 Checks Coming to Coloradans – Check Eligibility Criteria & Payment Date

$800–$1,600 Checks Coming to Coloradans – Check Eligibility Criteria & Payment Date

The Government provides a bonus of $6,500 to citizens who meet this requirement Who can apply

The Government provides a bonus of $6,500 to citizens who meet this requirement: Who can apply?

New stimulus checks landing bank accounts — $1,702 payments in March

New stimulus checks landing bank accounts — $1,702 payments in March

SNAP Food Stamps payment delayed in March in some states

SNAP Food Stamps payment delayed in March in some states

$725 stimulus payment What to know about the deposit originally scheduled for March 2025

$725 stimulus payment: What to know about the deposit originally scheduled for March 2025

SNAP Benefits New Payments of $1,756 Confirmed for This Weekend and the Days to Come

SNAP Benefits: New Payments of $1,756 Confirmed for This Weekend and the Days to Come

USDA cuts $1 billion in funding for schools, food banks to buy food from local farmers

USDA cuts $1 billion in funding for schools, food banks to buy food from local farmers

Trump's DOGE has fired thousands of federal workers. Those impacted in AZ are speaking up

Trump’s DOGE has fired thousands of federal workers. Those impacted in AZ are speaking up

Will Americans get a refund from DOGE Here's the latest news on stimulus check and dates

Will Americans get a refund from DOGE? Here’s the latest news on stimulus check and dates

Leave a Comment