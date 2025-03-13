USA News

12 Outlandish New York Rock Formations Worth Every Mile Of Hikes & Rough Driving

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

New York offers a diverse range of outlandish rock formations that are worth exploring, whether through hiking or rough driving. Here are 12 such formations and locations:

  1. Rock City Park, Olean
    • Description: Known for the world’s largest exposure of quartz conglomerate, this park features towering rock walls and unique formations like Tepee Rock.
    • Highlights: Explore crevices, caves, and unique rock shapes like the moray eel and hamburger rock.
  2. Panama Rocks, Chautauqua County
    • Description: Similar to Rock City Park, it offers a scenic hike through unique rock formations.
    • Highlights: Explore the natural beauty and unique rock shapes.
  3. Mount Colden via Trap Dike Route, Adirondacks
    • Description: A challenging hike with significant elevation gain, offering stunning views of the Adirondacks.
    • Highlights: Scenic views, rock formations, and a challenging climb.
  4. Breakneck Ridge, Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve
    • Description: Known for its steep ascents and stunning views of the Hudson River.
    • Highlights: Popular for rock climbing and hiking, with breathtaking views.
  5. Turkey Mountain, Yorktown
    • Description: Offers panoramic views of the Palisades and surrounding landscape.
    • Highlights: Diabase rock formations and views of the Hudson River.
  6. Shawangunk Mountains, Ulster County
    • Description: Features large blocks of Silurian rocks and ice caves.
    • Highlights: Unique geological formations and adventurous hiking trails.
  7. Minnewaska State Park, Ulster County
    • Description: Offers scenic trails like Gertrude’s Nose and High Peterskill, with dramatic cliffs and waterfalls.
    • Highlights: Stunning views of the Hudson Valley and diverse terrain.
  8. Overlook Mountain, Woodstock
    • Description: Features old hotel ruins, a fire tower, and scenic views of the Catskills.
    • Highlights: Historical sites and panoramic views.
  9. Storm King Mountain, Storm King State Park
    • Description: Offers rock scrambles and stunning views of the Hudson River.
    • Highlights: Moderate hiking with scenic views.
  10. Rock City State Forest, New York
    • Description: Features giant conglomerate rocks with caves and passageways.
    • Highlights: Free admission and less crowded than other sites.
  11. Palisades Interstate Park, Rockland County
    • Description: Known for its volcanic rock formations along the Hudson River.
    • Highlights: Scenic views and unique geological formations.
  12. Watchung Reservation, Essex County (NJ, but near NY)
    • Description: Offers views of the Newark Basin and Manhattan skyline.
    • Highlights: Basaltic volcanic flows and scenic overlooks.

These locations provide a mix of geological wonders, scenic views, and adventurous hiking opportunities across New York.

SOURCES

  1. https://www.alltrails.com/us/new-york/rock-climbing
  2. https://uncoveringnewyork.com/rock-city-park-olean/
  3. https://www.outdoors.org/resources/amc-outdoors/destinations-travel/rocks-for-jocks-8-geology-hikes-in-the-northeast/
  4. https://www.alltrails.com/us/new-york

