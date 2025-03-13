12 Outlandish New York Rock Formations Worth Every Mile Of Hikes & Rough Driving

New York offers a diverse range of outlandish rock formations that are worth exploring, whether through hiking or rough driving. Here are 12 such formations and locations:
- Rock City Park, Olean
- Description: Known for the world’s largest exposure of quartz conglomerate, this park features towering rock walls and unique formations like Tepee Rock.
- Highlights: Explore crevices, caves, and unique rock shapes like the moray eel and hamburger rock.
- Panama Rocks, Chautauqua County
- Description: Similar to Rock City Park, it offers a scenic hike through unique rock formations.
- Highlights: Explore the natural beauty and unique rock shapes.
- Mount Colden via Trap Dike Route, Adirondacks
- Description: A challenging hike with significant elevation gain, offering stunning views of the Adirondacks.
- Highlights: Scenic views, rock formations, and a challenging climb.
- Breakneck Ridge, Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve
- Description: Known for its steep ascents and stunning views of the Hudson River.
- Highlights: Popular for rock climbing and hiking, with breathtaking views.
- Turkey Mountain, Yorktown
- Description: Offers panoramic views of the Palisades and surrounding landscape.
- Highlights: Diabase rock formations and views of the Hudson River.
- Shawangunk Mountains, Ulster County
- Description: Features large blocks of Silurian rocks and ice caves.
- Highlights: Unique geological formations and adventurous hiking trails.
- Minnewaska State Park, Ulster County
- Description: Offers scenic trails like Gertrude’s Nose and High Peterskill, with dramatic cliffs and waterfalls.
- Highlights: Stunning views of the Hudson Valley and diverse terrain.
- Overlook Mountain, Woodstock
- Description: Features old hotel ruins, a fire tower, and scenic views of the Catskills.
- Highlights: Historical sites and panoramic views.
- Storm King Mountain, Storm King State Park
- Description: Offers rock scrambles and stunning views of the Hudson River.
- Highlights: Moderate hiking with scenic views.
- Rock City State Forest, New York
- Description: Features giant conglomerate rocks with caves and passageways.
- Highlights: Free admission and less crowded than other sites.
- Palisades Interstate Park, Rockland County
- Description: Known for its volcanic rock formations along the Hudson River.
- Highlights: Scenic views and unique geological formations.
- Watchung Reservation, Essex County (NJ, but near NY)
- Description: Offers views of the Newark Basin and Manhattan skyline.
- Highlights: Basaltic volcanic flows and scenic overlooks.
These locations provide a mix of geological wonders, scenic views, and adventurous hiking opportunities across New York.
