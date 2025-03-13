12 Outlandish New York Rock Formations Worth Every Mile Of Hikes & Rough Driving

New York offers a diverse range of outlandish rock formations that are worth exploring, whether through hiking or rough driving. Here are 12 such formations and locations:

Rock City Park, Olean Description: Known for the world’s largest exposure of quartz conglomerate, this park features towering rock walls and unique formations like Tepee Rock.

Highlights: Explore crevices, caves, and unique rock shapes like the moray eel and hamburger rock. Panama Rocks, Chautauqua County Description: Similar to Rock City Park, it offers a scenic hike through unique rock formations.

Highlights: Explore the natural beauty and unique rock shapes. Mount Colden via Trap Dike Route, Adirondacks Description: A challenging hike with significant elevation gain, offering stunning views of the Adirondacks.

Highlights: Scenic views, rock formations, and a challenging climb. Breakneck Ridge, Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve Description: Known for its steep ascents and stunning views of the Hudson River.

Highlights: Popular for rock climbing and hiking, with breathtaking views. Turkey Mountain, Yorktown Description: Offers panoramic views of the Palisades and surrounding landscape.

Highlights: Diabase rock formations and views of the Hudson River. Shawangunk Mountains, Ulster County Description: Features large blocks of Silurian rocks and ice caves.

Highlights: Unique geological formations and adventurous hiking trails. Minnewaska State Park, Ulster County Description: Offers scenic trails like Gertrude's Nose and High Peterskill, with dramatic cliffs and waterfalls.

Highlights: Stunning views of the Hudson Valley and diverse terrain. Overlook Mountain, Woodstock Description: Features old hotel ruins, a fire tower, and scenic views of the Catskills.

Highlights: Historical sites and panoramic views. Storm King Mountain, Storm King State Park Description: Offers rock scrambles and stunning views of the Hudson River.

Highlights: Moderate hiking with scenic views. Rock City State Forest, New York Description: Features giant conglomerate rocks with caves and passageways.

Highlights: Free admission and less crowded than other sites. Palisades Interstate Park, Rockland County Description: Known for its volcanic rock formations along the Hudson River.

Highlights: Scenic views and unique geological formations. Watchung Reservation, Essex County (NJ, but near NY) Description: Offers views of the Newark Basin and Manhattan skyline.

Offers views of the Newark Basin and Manhattan skyline. Highlights: Basaltic volcanic flows and scenic overlooks.

These locations provide a mix of geological wonders, scenic views, and adventurous hiking opportunities across New York.

