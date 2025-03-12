12 Outlandish IIIinois Rock Formations Worth Every Mile Of Hikes & Rough Driving

Here are 12 outlandish Illinois rock formations worth exploring, along with some of the best hikes and scenic drives to reach them:
- Camel Rock – Garden of the Gods
- Location: Shawnee National Forest, Herod,
- Features: A famous sandstone formation resembling a camel, part of the Garden of the Gods Observation Trail.
- Hike: 0.25-mile observation trail with stunning views.
- Anvil Rock – Garden of the Gods
- Location: Shawnee National Forest, Herod,
- Features: Unique sandstone formation with a distinctive shape.
- Hike: Same trail as Camel Rock.
- Mushroom Rock – Garden of the Gods
- Location: Shawnee National Forest, Herod,
- Features: Another iconic rock formation in the Garden of the Gods area.
- Hike: Part of the Garden of the Gods Observation Trail.
- Table Rock – Garden of the Gods
- Location: Shawnee National Forest, Herod,
- Features: A flat-topped rock formation offering panoramic views.
- Hike: Accessible via the Garden of the Gods Observation Trail.
- Giant City Sandstone Formations
- Location: Giant City State Park, Makanda,
- Features: Towering sandstone canyons resembling giant city streets.
- Hike: Giant City Nature Trail, a 1-mile loop.
- Panther Den Rock Formations
- Location: Panther Den Wilderness Area, Makanda,
- Features: Intricate maze of giant sandstone boulders and natural caves.
- Hike: Panther Den Loop Trail, 3-6 miles.
- Big Rocky Hollow Waterfall Rocks – Ferne Clyffe State Park
- Location: Goreville,
- Features: Striking rock formations surrounding a scenic waterfall.
- Hike: Big Rocky Hollow Trail.
- Hawk’s Cave Rock Shelter – Ferne Clyffe State Park
- Location: Goreville,
- Features: A massive rock shelter offering insights into the area’s natural history.
- Hike: Hawk’s Cave Trail.
- Starved Rock Sandstone Formations
- Location: Starved Rock State Park, Utica,
- Features: Glacier-carved rock formations and hidden canyons.
- Hike: Starved Rock and Sandstone Point Overlook Trail, 4.3 miles.
- Rim Rock Trail Formations
- Location: Shawnee National Forest – Features: Unique rock formations along a scenic trail. – Hike: Rim Rock Trail, near Garden of the Gods.
- Pomona Natural Bridge
- Location: Shawnee National Forest
- Features: A natural rock bridge formed by erosion.
- Hike: Accessible via a short hike from the Pomona Natural Bridge Trailhead.
- Little Grand Canyon Rock Formations
- Location: Shawnee National Forest
- Features: Deep canyon with unique rock formations and scenic views.
- Hike: Little Grand Canyon Trail, offering stunning views of the canyon.
These formations showcase Illinois’s diverse geological landscape and offer breathtaking views and hiking experiences.
