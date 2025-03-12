USA News

12 Outlandish IIIinois Rock Formations Worth Every Mile Of Hikes & Rough Driving

By Rachel Greco

Here are 12 outlandish Illinois rock formations worth exploring, along with some of the best hikes and scenic drives to reach them:

  1. Camel Rock – Garden of the Gods
    • Location: Shawnee National Forest, Herod,
    • Features: A famous sandstone formation resembling a camel, part of the Garden of the Gods Observation Trail.
    • Hike: 0.25-mile observation trail with stunning views.
  2. Anvil Rock – Garden of the Gods
    • Location: Shawnee National Forest, Herod,
    • Features: Unique sandstone formation with a distinctive shape.
    • Hike: Same trail as Camel Rock.
  3. Mushroom Rock – Garden of the Gods
    • Location: Shawnee National Forest, Herod,
    • Features: Another iconic rock formation in the Garden of the Gods area.
    • Hike: Part of the Garden of the Gods Observation Trail.
  4. Table Rock – Garden of the Gods
    • Location: Shawnee National Forest, Herod,
    • Features: A flat-topped rock formation offering panoramic views.
    • Hike: Accessible via the Garden of the Gods Observation Trail.
  5. Giant City Sandstone Formations
    • Location: Giant City State Park, Makanda,
    • Features: Towering sandstone canyons resembling giant city streets.
    • Hike: Giant City Nature Trail, a 1-mile loop.
  6. Panther Den Rock Formations
    • Location: Panther Den Wilderness Area, Makanda,
    • Features: Intricate maze of giant sandstone boulders and natural caves.
    • Hike: Panther Den Loop Trail, 3-6 miles.
  7. Big Rocky Hollow Waterfall Rocks – Ferne Clyffe State Park
    • Location: Goreville,
    • Features: Striking rock formations surrounding a scenic waterfall.
    • Hike: Big Rocky Hollow Trail.
  8. Hawk’s Cave Rock Shelter – Ferne Clyffe State Park
    • Location: Goreville,
    • Features: A massive rock shelter offering insights into the area’s natural history.
    • Hike: Hawk’s Cave Trail.
  9. Starved Rock Sandstone Formations
    • Location: Starved Rock State Park, Utica,
    • Features: Glacier-carved rock formations and hidden canyons.
    • Hike: Starved Rock and Sandstone Point Overlook Trail, 4.3 miles.
  10. Rim Rock Trail Formations
  • Location: Shawnee National Forest – Features: Unique rock formations along a scenic trail. – Hike: Rim Rock Trail, near Garden of the Gods.
  1. Pomona Natural Bridge
    • Location: Shawnee National Forest
    • Features: A natural rock bridge formed by erosion.
    • Hike: Accessible via a short hike from the Pomona Natural Bridge Trailhead.
  2. Little Grand Canyon Rock Formations
    • Location: Shawnee National Forest
    • Features: Deep canyon with unique rock formations and scenic views.
    • Hike: Little Grand Canyon Trail, offering stunning views of the canyon.

These formations showcase Illinois’s diverse geological landscape and offer breathtaking views and hiking experiences.

