12 Outlandish IIIinois Rock Formations Worth Every Mile Of Hikes & Rough Driving

Here are 12 outlandish Illinois rock formations worth exploring, along with some of the best hikes and scenic drives to reach them:

Camel Rock – Garden of the Gods Location: Shawnee National Forest, Herod,

Shawnee National Forest, Herod, Features: A famous sandstone formation resembling a camel, part of the Garden of the Gods Observation Trail.

A famous sandstone formation resembling a camel, part of the Garden of the Gods Observation Trail. Hike: 0.25-mile observation trail with stunning views. Anvil Rock – Garden of the Gods Location: Shawnee National Forest, Herod,

Shawnee National Forest, Herod, Features: Unique sandstone formation with a distinctive shape.

Unique sandstone formation with a distinctive shape. Hike: Same trail as Camel Rock. Mushroom Rock – Garden of the Gods Location: Shawnee National Forest, Herod,

Shawnee National Forest, Herod, Features: Another iconic rock formation in the Garden of the Gods area.

Another iconic rock formation in the Garden of the Gods area. Hike: Part of the Garden of the Gods Observation Trail. Table Rock – Garden of the Gods Location: Shawnee National Forest, Herod,

Shawnee National Forest, Herod, Features: A flat-topped rock formation offering panoramic views.

A flat-topped rock formation offering panoramic views. Hike: Accessible via the Garden of the Gods Observation Trail. Giant City Sandstone Formations Location: Giant City State Park, Makanda,

Giant City State Park, Makanda, Features: Towering sandstone canyons resembling giant city streets.

Towering sandstone canyons resembling giant city streets. Hike: Giant City Nature Trail, a 1-mile loop. Panther Den Rock Formations Location: Panther Den Wilderness Area, Makanda,

Panther Den Wilderness Area, Makanda, Features: Intricate maze of giant sandstone boulders and natural caves.

Intricate maze of giant sandstone boulders and natural caves. Hike: Panther Den Loop Trail, 3-6 miles. Big Rocky Hollow Waterfall Rocks – Ferne Clyffe State Park Location: Goreville,

Goreville, Features: Striking rock formations surrounding a scenic waterfall.

Striking rock formations surrounding a scenic waterfall. Hike: Big Rocky Hollow Trail. Hawk’s Cave Rock Shelter – Ferne Clyffe State Park Location: Goreville,

Goreville, Features: A massive rock shelter offering insights into the area’s natural history.

A massive rock shelter offering insights into the area’s natural history. Hike: Hawk’s Cave Trail. Starved Rock Sandstone Formations Location: Starved Rock State Park, Utica,

Starved Rock State Park, Utica, Features: Glacier-carved rock formations and hidden canyons.

Glacier-carved rock formations and hidden canyons. Hike: Starved Rock and Sandstone Point Overlook Trail, 4.3 miles. Rim Rock Trail Formations

Location: Shawnee National Forest – Features: Unique rock formations along a scenic trail. – Hike: Rim Rock Trail, near Garden of the Gods.

Pomona Natural Bridge Location: Shawnee National Forest

Shawnee National Forest Features: A natural rock bridge formed by erosion.

A natural rock bridge formed by erosion. Hike: Accessible via a short hike from the Pomona Natural Bridge Trailhead. Little Grand Canyon Rock Formations Location: Shawnee National Forest

Shawnee National Forest Features: Deep canyon with unique rock formations and scenic views.

Deep canyon with unique rock formations and scenic views. Hike: Little Grand Canyon Trail, offering stunning views of the canyon.

These formations showcase Illinois’s diverse geological landscape and offer breathtaking views and hiking experiences.

