11 Things You Never Expected to Miss After Leaving California

By Rachel Greco

Leaving California can be a bittersweet experience, filled with unexpected longings for the state’s unique lifestyle and attractions. Here are 11 things you might never expect to miss after leaving California:
  1. Year-Round Mild Weather: California’s climate is often praised for its lack of harsh seasons, making it ideal for outdoor activities year-round.
  2. Hiking Trails: From Runyon Canyon to Yosemite, California offers some of the most accessible and scenic hiking spots in the world.
  3. Beaches and Coastlines: The state’s extensive coastline provides endless opportunities for beach activities and stunning sunsets.
  4. In-N-Out Burger: This iconic fast-food chain is a staple of California culture and often deeply missed by those who leave.
  5. Diverse Food Scene: California is renowned for its diverse culinary offerings, including excellent Asian cuisine and fresh avocados.
  6. Freelance Culture: Los Angeles, in particular, is a hub for freelancers and remote workers, offering a supportive community and flexible workspaces.
  7. The Rose Bowl: This historic venue hosts numerous events, including concerts and football games, making it a beloved landmark.
  8. Palm Trees and Landscapes: The iconic palm trees and unique landscapes of California become ingrained in one’s visual memory.
  9. Earthquakes: While they can be alarming, some people miss the familiarity of earthquake drills and the sense of community they foster.
  10. Helicopter Noise: The constant hum of helicopters in cities like Los Angeles becomes a familiar background noise that some miss when they leave.
  11. Laid-Back Lifestyle: California’s relaxed attitude and emphasis on leisure activities contribute to a lifestyle that many find hard to replicate elsewhere.
