11 Things to See in New York if You’re Into the Creepy & Macabre

If you’re fascinated by the creepy and macabre, New York offers a plethora of intriguing sites to explore. Here are eleven places that cater to your interests:

1. The Amityville Horror House

Location: Amityville, Long Island

Description: Infamous for the DeFeo murders and subsequent paranormal claims, this house is a must-visit for those interested in true crime and ghost stories.

2. Kreischer Mansion

Location: Staten Island

Description: Known for its dark history, including a murder, this mansion is said to be haunted by numerous ghostly apparitions.

3. Iron Island Museum

Location: Buffalo

Description: This former funeral parlor and church is renowned for paranormal activity, making it a hotspot for ghost hunters.

4. The Merchant’s House Museum

Location: Manhattan

Description: As the only 19th-century family home in New York City that is still intact, it’s said to be haunted by the spirit of Gertrude Tredwell.

5. Hyde Hall

Location: Cooperstown

Description: This mansion features a crypt and is known for paranormal sightings, including the spirit of its former owner, George Clarke.

6. Rolling Hills Asylum

Location: East Bethany

Description: With a history of unmarked graves and former use as a psych ward, this asylum is a hub for ghostly encounters.

7. The House of Death

Location: Manhattan

Description: This brownstone is said to be haunted by multiple spirits, including that of Mark Twain2.

8. Van Cortlandt House

Location: The Bronx

Description: Part of Van Cortlandt Park, this colonial-era house is rumored to be haunted by a forlorn servant girl.

9. Palmyra Historical Museum

Location: Palmyra

Description: Site of a tragic house fire, visitors have reported various paranormal activities, including ghostly interactions.

10. Pure Terror Scream Park

Location: Monroe

Location Details: Approximately 40 miles from NYC

Description: For those seeking a more modern thrill, this scream park offers 13 haunted attractions in one location.

11. The Fainting Goat Island Inn

Location: Beacon, NY

Description: Known for its ghostly encounters, this inn offers a cozy yet eerie stay for those interested in the paranormal.

Each of these locations provides a unique blend of history, mystery, and macabre intrigue, making them perfect for anyone fascinated by the darker side of New York.

