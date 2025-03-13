USA News

11 Things to See in IIIinois if You’re Into the Creepy & Macabre

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

If you’re into the creepy and macabre, Illinois offers a plethora of fascinating sites to explore. Here are 11 places and attractions that cater to your interests:

  1. Resurrection Cemetery, Justice
    • Description: Famous for the legend of Resurrection Mary, a ghostly apparition seen by many drivers.
    • Highlights: Paranormal sightings and a chilling atmosphere.
  2. Old Joliet Prison, Joliet
    • Description: Known for its dark history and reports of paranormal activity.
    • Highlights: Guided tours and eerie ambiance.
  3. Cave-in-Rock State Park, Cave-in-Rock
    • Description: A notorious spot for river pirates and treasure hunters, with reports of ghostly moans.
    • Highlights: Historical significance and mysterious legends.
  4. McPike Mansion, Alton
    • Description: One of the most haunted mansions in the U.S., believed to be haunted by a Native American spirit or a woman found dead in a bathtub.
    • Highlights: Paranormal investigations and tours.
  5. Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery, Midlothian
    • Description: Known for paranormal phenomena, including ghostly apparitions and unexplained events.
    • Highlights: Rich history and spooky atmosphere.
  6. Congress Plaza Hotel, Chicago
    • Description: Often considered the most haunted hotel in Illinois, with numerous paranormal experiences reported.
    • Highlights: Historical significance and ghostly encounters.
  7. Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Collinsville
    • Description: An ancient Native American city with reports of ghostly shadows and lights.
    • Highlights: Historical importance and mysterious sightings.
  8. Massacre Haunted House, Montgomery
    • Description: A terrifying haunted attraction with over 40 rooms of fear.
    • Highlights: Immersive horror experience.
  9. Devil’s Bake-Oven, Grand Tower
    • Description: A cave with a tragic love story and reports of a lady in white.
    • Highlights: Romantic tragedy and paranormal activity.
  10. H.H. Holmes’ Murder Castle, Chicago
    • Description: The infamous hotel built by serial killer H.H. Holmes during the 1893 World’s Fair.
    • Highlights: Dark history and architectural intrigue.
  11. Lincoln’s Ghost Walk, Springfield
    • Description: A walking tour exploring Lincoln-related locations with bizarre stories.
    • Highlights: Historical significance and spooky tales.

These sites offer a mix of historical intrigue, paranormal activity, and macabre fascination that will satisfy your interest in the creepy and macabre aspects of Illinois.

SOURCES

  1. https://fearthemassacre.com/creepiest-haunted-places/
  2. https://www.enjoyillinois.com/plan-your-trip/travel-inspiration/spooky-sights-and-scary-stays-in-illinois/
  3. https://www.hauntedrooms.com/illinois/haunted-places
  4. https://windycityghosts.com/most-haunted-places-in-illinois/

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

