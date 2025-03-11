USA News

11 Small Things About Texas You Never Thought Would Make You Homesick

By Rachel Greco

Here are 11 small things about Texas that might make you feel homesick:

  1. : The breathtaking sunsets in West Texas, with vibrant colors painting the sky, are a sight to miss when you’re away from Texas.

  2. : Watching high school football on Friday nights is a quintessential Texas experience, often evoking nostalgia for those who’ve moved away.

  3. : Artists like Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, and Guy Clark can transport you back to the Lone Star State with their soulful melodies

  4. : The vast, unobstructed views of Texas landscapes can be deeply missed in more congested environments.

  5. : The authentic taste of Tex-Mex, especially homemade tortillas and tacos, is hard to replicate outside of Texas.

  6. : This classic Texas drink, often enjoyed with friends and family, can evoke memories of good times back home.

  7. : Listening to Matthew McConaughey speak can bring a touch of Texas charm to your day.

  8. : The austere elegance of Big Bend National Park is a unique feature of Texas that many miss when they’re away.

  9. : The picturesque rows of white cotton bolls against the red dirt are a quintessential Texas sight.

  10. : Texans are known for their hospitality, which can be deeply missed in places with less welcoming cultures.

  11. : This iconic Texas soda is often associated with memories of home and can be hard to find in some parts of the world.

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

