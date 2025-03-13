Texas is renowned for its quirky and oversized roadside attractions that add a touch of whimsy to any road trip. Here are 11 of the weirdest Texas roadside attractions worth stopping for:

Dalmatian Fire Hydrant Location: Beaumont

Beaumont Description: This 24-foot-tall fire hydrant is the largest of its kind and was donated by Walt Disney to promote the re-release of “101 Dalmatians”. Giant Blue Crab Location: Various locations

Various locations Description: A large blue crab statue that adds a splash of color to the roadside. Hippo Statue Collection Location: Various locations

Various locations Description: A collection of hippo statues that are both quirky and fun. Mini Eiffel Tower with a Cowboy Twist Location: Paris, Texas

Paris, Texas Description: A smaller version of the Eiffel Tower with a cowboy hat on top, blending French and Texan culture. Giant Roadrunner Statue Location: Various locations

Various locations Description: A massive statue of a roadrunner, often seen in Texas and New Mexico, symbolizing the region’s wildlife. World’s Largest Killer Bee Location: Hidalgo

Hidalgo Description: A statue marking Hidalgo as the “Killer Bee Capital of the World”. Judge Roy Bean Visitor Center Location: Langtry

Langtry Description: Once the domain of infamous Judge Roy Bean, this former saloon is now a museum. U-Drop Inn Location: Shamrock

Shamrock Description: A restored gas station along Route 66, known for its unique architecture. The Gas Station from “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” Location: Bastrop

Bastrop Description: Now a barbecue joint, this gas station was featured in the horror movie “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”. Gene Cockrell’s Yard Art Location: Various locations

Various locations Description: A collection of handcrafted yard art that showcases local creativity. World’s Largest Spider Web Location: Panhandle

Panhandle Description: A giant spider web sculpture that adds to the region’s eccentric charm.

These attractions not only provide great photo opportunities but also reflect the unique culture and creativity of Texas.

SOURCES