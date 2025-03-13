USA News

11 of the Weirdest Texas Roadside Attractions Worth Stopping For

By Rachel Greco

Published on:

11 of the Weirdest Texas Roadside Attractions Worth Stopping For

Texas is renowned for its quirky and oversized roadside attractions that add a touch of whimsy to any road trip. Here are 11 of the weirdest Texas roadside attractions worth stopping for:

  1. Dalmatian Fire Hydrant
    • Location: Beaumont
    • Description: This 24-foot-tall fire hydrant is the largest of its kind and was donated by Walt Disney to promote the re-release of “101 Dalmatians”.
  2. Giant Blue Crab
    • Location: Various locations
    • Description: A large blue crab statue that adds a splash of color to the roadside.
  3. Hippo Statue Collection
    • Location: Various locations
    • Description: A collection of hippo statues that are both quirky and fun.
  4. Mini Eiffel Tower with a Cowboy Twist
    • Location: Paris, Texas
    • Description: A smaller version of the Eiffel Tower with a cowboy hat on top, blending French and Texan culture.
  5. Giant Roadrunner Statue
    • Location: Various locations
    • Description: A massive statue of a roadrunner, often seen in Texas and New Mexico, symbolizing the region’s wildlife.
  6. World’s Largest Killer Bee
    • Location: Hidalgo
    • Description: A statue marking Hidalgo as the “Killer Bee Capital of the World”.
  7. Judge Roy Bean Visitor Center
    • Location: Langtry
    • Description: Once the domain of infamous Judge Roy Bean, this former saloon is now a museum.
  8. U-Drop Inn
    • Location: Shamrock
    • Description: A restored gas station along Route 66, known for its unique architecture.
  9. The Gas Station from “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”
    • Location: Bastrop
    • Description: Now a barbecue joint, this gas station was featured in the horror movie “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”.
  10. Gene Cockrell’s Yard Art
    • Location: Various locations
    • Description: A collection of handcrafted yard art that showcases local creativity.
  11. World’s Largest Spider Web
    • Location: Panhandle
    • Description: A giant spider web sculpture that adds to the region’s eccentric charm.

These attractions not only provide great photo opportunities but also reflect the unique culture and creativity of Texas.

SOURCES

  1. https://klaq.com/roadside-attractions-texas-new-mexico/
  2. https://www.fiftygrande.com/50-weirdest-roadside-attractions/
  3. https://www.tourtexas.com/articles/55/10-wacky-roadside-attractions-in-texas-you-need-to-see
  4. https://www.atlasobscura.com/things-to-do/texas/roadside-attractions

For You!

Mayra, the sister of murdered soldier Vanessa Guillen, will compete for the seat of censured Democrat Al Green

Mayra, the sister of murdered soldier Vanessa Guillen, will compete for the seat of censured Democrat Al Green

Hundreds protest a contentious Ohio measure that would eliminate DEI at public institutions

Hundreds protest a contentious Ohio measure that would eliminate DEI at public institutions

Minnesota legislation would oblige communities to cooperate with federal immigration officials

Minnesota legislation would oblige communities to cooperate with federal immigration officials

Missouri Republicans stand with Trump even as they face pressure from his federal job cuts

Missouri Republicans stand with Trump even as they face pressure from his federal job cuts

Trump official made fashion influencer videos from her government office, as thousands lost employment in DOGE layoffs

Trump official made fashion influencer videos from her government office, as thousands lost employment in DOGE layoffs

Rachel Greco

Rachel Greco covers life in US County, including the communities of Grand Ledge, Delta Township, Charlotte and US Rapids. But her beat extends to local government, local school districts and community events in communities that surround Lansing. Her goal is to tell compelling stories about the area that matter to local readers.

Recommend For You

The IRS presents a tool to make life easier for taxpayers

The IRS presents a tool to make life easier for taxpayers

No more SNAP Food Stamps payments in these states: Find out if you are still eligible for the March 2025 payment

No more SNAP Food Stamps payments in these states: Find out if you are still eligible for the March 2025 payment

If you don’t claim your $1,400 IRS check before this date, you could lose it forever

If you don’t claim your $1,400 IRS check before this date, you could lose it forever

IRS Sends $900 to New York Citizens in Tax Refunds – Is Your Payment on the Way? Check Eligibility

IRS Sends $900 to New York Citizens in Tax Refunds – Is Your Payment on the Way? Check Eligibility

Do you live in Idaho? Then the IRS can offer you help in filing your tax return

Do you live in Idaho? Then the IRS can offer you help in filing your tax return

US Government confirms that the IRS will be sending out tax refunds between March 10th and 16th

US Government confirms that the IRS will be sending out tax refunds between March 10th and 16th

No More CalFresh Benefits in California This Month: When’s the Next SNAP Money Coming

No More CalFresh Benefits in California This Month: When’s the Next SNAP Money Coming

The IRS’ Average Tax Refund Grew This Year: Up to $3,453 Could Be Yours

The IRS’ Average Tax Refund Grew This Year: Up to $3,453 Could Be Yours

Pastor scams ‘long-time’ friends and nonprofit out of over $230K in California, feds say

Pastor scams ‘long-time’ friends and nonprofit out of over $230K in California, feds say

New deadline to apply for the IRS stimulus check

New deadline to apply for the IRS stimulus check

New SNAP Food Stamps payments arrive before the end of this week of March only in these states

New SNAP Food Stamps payments arrive before the end of this week of March only in these states

Today’s the Last Day of March 2025 CalFresh Benefits: Up to $1,756 for Families

Today’s the Last Day of March 2025 CalFresh Benefits: Up to $1,756 for Families

Leave a Comment