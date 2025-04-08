USA News

11 of the Weirdest New Hampshire Roadside Attractions Worth Stopping For

Here are 11 of the weirdest New Hampshire roadside attractions worth stopping for:

  1. The Redstone Rocket, Warren

    • A full-sized Cold War rocket on display in the town square, offering a surprising sight for travelers.

  2. The Trojan Horse, Gossville

    • Originally built as part of a protest against the United Nations, this horse is now a quirky roadside curiosity.

  3. Memorial Arch, Tilton

    • A 55-foot stone arch inspired by Roman architecture, standing out in rural New Hampshire.

  4. U.S.S. Albacore, Portsmouth

    • A retired submarine now serving as a museum, providing an unexpected sight in a city setting.

  5. Chicken Farmer Rock, Newbury

    • A graffiti-covered rock with a recurring message that captures the imagination of drivers.

  6. Yankee Siege Catapult, Greenfield

    • Although permanently closed, this medieval-style catapult was once used for pumpkin tossing.

  7. Uncle Sam Home, Mason

    • The historic home of Samuel Wilson, the inspiration for Uncle Sam, offering a glimpse into American history.

  8. Betty & Barney Hill Abduction Site, Lincoln

    • A marker commemorating the famous alien abduction story, adding a touch of mystery to the roadside.

  9. Madame Sherri’s Castle, Chesterfield

    • The remains of a once-grand castle, now a site of local legend and intrigue.

  10. Mystery Hill, Salem

    • Known as America’s Stonehenge, this site features mysterious stone structures with unknown origins.

  11. Amputated Leg Gravestone, Washington

    • A unique grave marker that sparks curiosity and conversation.

