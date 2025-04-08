Here are 11 of the weirdest New Hampshire roadside attractions worth stopping for:
The Redstone Rocket, Warren
A full-sized Cold War rocket on display in the town square, offering a surprising sight for travelers.
The Trojan Horse, Gossville
Originally built as part of a protest against the United Nations, this horse is now a quirky roadside curiosity.
Memorial Arch, Tilton
A 55-foot stone arch inspired by Roman architecture, standing out in rural New Hampshire.
U.S.S. Albacore, Portsmouth
A retired submarine now serving as a museum, providing an unexpected sight in a city setting.
Chicken Farmer Rock, Newbury
A graffiti-covered rock with a recurring message that captures the imagination of drivers.
Yankee Siege Catapult, Greenfield
Although permanently closed, this medieval-style catapult was once used for pumpkin tossing.
Uncle Sam Home, Mason
The historic home of Samuel Wilson, the inspiration for Uncle Sam, offering a glimpse into American history.
Betty & Barney Hill Abduction Site, Lincoln
A marker commemorating the famous alien abduction story, adding a touch of mystery to the roadside.
Madame Sherri’s Castle, Chesterfield
The remains of a once-grand castle, now a site of local legend and intrigue.
Mystery Hill, Salem
Known as America’s Stonehenge, this site features mysterious stone structures with unknown origins.
Amputated Leg Gravestone, Washington
A unique grave marker that sparks curiosity and conversation.
