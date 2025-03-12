USA News

11 of the Weirdest Florida Roadside Attractions Worth Stopping For

11 of the Weirdest Florida Roadside Attractions Worth Stopping For

Here are 11 of the weirdest Florida roadside attractions worth stopping for:

  1. The Skunk Ape Research Headquarters – Ochopee
    • Dedicated to the mysterious Skunk Ape, a Bigfoot-like creature, this stop offers exhibits and a chance to learn about this Florida legend.
  2. Solomon’s Castle – Ona
    • Built from recycled metal, this whimsical castle is a testament to artistic creativity and features a quirky restaurant and art gallery.
  3. The Giant Orange: Citrus Tower – Clermont
    • This iconic tower offers panoramic views and a nostalgic look at Florida’s citrus industry, accompanied by a giant orange sculpture.
  4. The Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park – St. Augustine
    • Explore the legend of Ponce de León’s quest for eternal youth and enjoy historical reenactments and exhibits.
  5. Dinosaur World – Plant City
    • A classic roadside attraction featuring life-sized dinosaur sculptures and a museum.
  6. Coral Castle – Homestead
    • An engineering marvel built by one man, Edward Leedskalnin, using coral rock to create intricate structures.
  7. Weeki Wachee Springs State Park – Weeki Wachee
    • Famous for its underwater mermaid shows, this park offers a unique blend of natural beauty and kitsch.
  8. Swampy, World’s Largest Alligator – Christmas
    • A giant alligator-shaped building that serves as an office and gift shop for Jungle Adventures.
  9. The Possum Monument – Wausau
    • A quirky tribute to the opossum, celebrating its role in early settlers’ lives.
  10. The World’s Largest Ten Commandments – Frostproof
    • A massive stone display of the Ten Commandments, part of Florida’s eccentric roadside history.
  11. Spook Hill – Lake Wales
    • A gravity hill where cars appear to roll uphill, adding to the mystique of this roadside oddity.

