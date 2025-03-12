Here are 11 of the weirdest Florida roadside attractions worth stopping for:
- The Skunk Ape Research Headquarters – Ochopee
- Dedicated to the mysterious Skunk Ape, a Bigfoot-like creature, this stop offers exhibits and a chance to learn about this Florida legend.
- Solomon’s Castle – Ona
- Built from recycled metal, this whimsical castle is a testament to artistic creativity and features a quirky restaurant and art gallery.
- The Giant Orange: Citrus Tower – Clermont
- This iconic tower offers panoramic views and a nostalgic look at Florida’s citrus industry, accompanied by a giant orange sculpture.
- The Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park – St. Augustine
- Explore the legend of Ponce de León’s quest for eternal youth and enjoy historical reenactments and exhibits.
- Dinosaur World – Plant City
- A classic roadside attraction featuring life-sized dinosaur sculptures and a museum.
- Coral Castle – Homestead
- An engineering marvel built by one man, Edward Leedskalnin, using coral rock to create intricate structures.
- Weeki Wachee Springs State Park – Weeki Wachee
- Famous for its underwater mermaid shows, this park offers a unique blend of natural beauty and kitsch.
- Swampy, World’s Largest Alligator – Christmas
- A giant alligator-shaped building that serves as an office and gift shop for Jungle Adventures.
- The Possum Monument – Wausau
- A quirky tribute to the opossum, celebrating its role in early settlers’ lives.
- The World’s Largest Ten Commandments – Frostproof
- A massive stone display of the Ten Commandments, part of Florida’s eccentric roadside history.
- Spook Hill – Lake Wales
- A gravity hill where cars appear to roll uphill, adding to the mystique of this roadside oddity.
