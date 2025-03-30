US News

11 Charming Small Towns in New Hampshire That Most Travelers Miss Completely

New Hampshire is home to numerous charming small towns that often go unnoticed by travelers. These towns offer picturesque landscapes, historical sites, and a tranquil atmosphere. Below is a curated list of 11 small towns in New Hampshire that are worth exploring:

1. Dublin

Located in the Monadnock Valley, Dublin is home to just 1,500 residents and serves as a gateway to Mount Monadnock. Its serene environment and natural beauty make it a delightful stop.

2. Goshen

Nestled among hidden trails and mountain streams, Goshen’s charm lies in its untouched beauty. It’s perfect for those seeking quiet exploration.

3. Marlow

With a population of just over 700, Marlow is easy to miss but worth visiting for its quaint charm and rural appeal.

4. Brentwood

Often confused with Bretton Woods, Brentwood is located in southern New Hampshire near the seacoast. Its rural beauty and peaceful vibe make it a hidden gem.

5. Candia

Situated in the middle of the state, Candia is accessible from anywhere in New Hampshire and offers a quintessential small-town experience.

6. Gilmanton

Known for its charming town green and surrounding natural beauty, Gilmanton is an idyllic spot for visitors looking for tranquility.

7. Lyme

Located on New Hampshire’s western border, Lyme boasts rolling hills in the Connecticut River Valley and a serene atmosphere.

8. Easton

Home to just 250 people, Easton offers breathtaking views at the edge of the White Mountain National Forest—a perfect destination for nature lovers.

9. Stark

This tiny town has historical significance as the site of a WWII prison camp but is now known for its scenic charm.

10. Warren

Warren is famous for its quirky landmark—a rocket displayed in the town center—and its small-town feel surrounded by natural beauty.

11. Orange

With only 330 residents, Orange is best known for Mount Cardigan, offering hiking opportunities and stunning views.

These towns provide visitors with unique experiences ranging from historical landmarks to outdoor adventures. Whether you’re looking for peace and quiet or scenic beauty, these hidden gems in New Hampshire are worth exploring!

