10 Things Michigan Residents Do That Outsiders Will Never Understand

Michigan, the Great Lakes State, has waters as vast as its natural beauty, and each season brings something new to enjoy. Whether you’re cruising along Lake Michigan’s shoreline, feeling the beat of Detroit, or exploring the peaceful woods of the Upper Peninsula, Michigan has a way of making you fall in love with its distinct charm. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to live in Michigan, here are ten things that only native Michiganders will understand.

We take our Great Lakes very seriously

If you’re from Michigan, you know that the Great Lakes are more than just bodies of water; they’re our playgrounds, our lifeline, and our source of pride. We cherish every inch of Lake Michigan, Lake Superior, Lake Huron, and the smaller lakes. Don’t even consider calling them “just lakes”—they’re “Great Lakes,” and they’re a huge deal.

The “Yooper” vs. “Troll” rivalry is real

If you’ve visited Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (the U.P.), you’ve heard the terms “Yooper” and “Troll.” Yoopers are people from the Upper Peninsula (above the Mackinac Bridge), while Trolls live below it.

It’s all in good fun, but there is clearly a playful rivalry. Yoopers pride themselves on their ruggedness, whereas Trolls believe they are more refined. All of this contributes to Michigan’s distinct identity.

We love our Michigan football (and our Michigan State football)

Michigan has two dominant college football programs—the University of Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans—and no one is ever neutral. Whether you’re tailgating in Ann Arbor or East Lansing, don’t expect any small talk if your team loses.

The rivalry is fierce, and it’s a topic of discussion all year.

We know how to appreciate a true “Michigan summer”

Michigan summers are truly magical. Summer here feels like paradise, whether it’s long days at the beach, a barbecue in the backyard, or a boat ride on the lake.

And when the temperature rises into the 80s, Michiganders will exclaim that it’s the best weather they’ve ever had—because it rarely lasts long!

You can’t have a proper pasty unless it’s from the U.P.

Michigan is famous for its pasty, a meat and vegetable pie that originated in the Upper Peninsula. It’s a popular comfort food here, and true Yoopers will tell you that no one does it better.

If you’re visiting Michigan, don’t pass up the opportunity to try one—whether homemade or from a local pastry shop, it’s a must-have dish.

We know the secret to dealing with winter: embrace it

Michigan winters are long and cold, but we’ve come to enjoy them. Our winter culture includes activities like snowshoeing, skiing, ice fishing, and snowmobiling. Michiganders don’t mind the cold; we bundle up and go outside to enjoy it. After all, if we didn’t enjoy the winter, we’d be stuck inside for months!

The Mackinac Bridge is the gateway to another world

If you’re from Michigan, you know that crossing the Mackinac Bridge feels like entering a completely new world. Whether you’re traveling to the Upper Peninsula or returning from a visit, the bridge’s towering presence reminds you that Michigan is more than just a state; it’s an experience.

Locals frequently point out that it is the “longest suspension bridge in the Western Hemisphere,” but the view is what truly makes it iconic.

The Detroit love is real

Detroit is more than just a city; it’s a cultural center for Michigan. From the Motown legacy to the city’s resurgence, Detroit is a hub for music, art, and innovation. Whether you’re at a Tigers game, the Detroit Auto Show, or listening to live music, the city exudes an undeniable energy that locals love to brag about.

We know the importance of the “Coney dog”

Coney dogs are a Michigan staple, and everyone has a favorite place to get them. A hot dog topped with chili, mustard, and onions is the ultimate comfort food, particularly after a night out. Detroit is home to two legendary spots, Lafayette Coney Island and American Coney Island, but each city and town has its own version of this iconic dish.

We embrace the weirdness of Michigan

Michigan isn’t afraid to be quirky, and we take pride in it. Michigan has an unrivaled charm, from the world’s largest Christmas store in Frankenmuth to the mysterious “Kalamazoo” (yes, it exists, and yes, we enjoy saying it).

The state’s strangeness is part of what makes it so endearing, and we’re always up for a fun road trip to discover some of its quirks.

Living in Michigan is about more than just beautiful lakes and great sports; it’s about enjoying the seasons, the food, the culture, and the distinct spirit that distinguishes the state.

Whether you’re rooting for your favorite team, relaxing on the beach, or exploring the wild beauty of the Upper Peninsula, Michigan always has something new to offer. So, the next time someone inquires about Michigan, simply smile and respond, “You haven’t truly seen the world until you’ve seen it through a Michigan lens.”

