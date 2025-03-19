US News

10 Outlandish Pennsylvania Rock Formations Worth Every Mile Of Hikes & Rough Driving

Published on:

Here are ten outlandish Pennsylvania rock formations worth exploring, including hikes and scenic drives:

  1. Bilger’s Rocks

    • Located in Clearfield County, this 300 million-year-old rock formation covers about 20 acres. It features towering formations up to 50 feet high, with numerous passageways and caves like the “Devil’s Dining Room” and “Devil’s Kitchen”.

  2. Beartown Rocks

    • Situated in Clear Creek State Forest, Beartown Rocks offers a scenic “rock city” with massive boulders and stunning valley views. It’s easily accessible as a roadside attraction.

  3. Fred Woods Trail Rock City

    • Part of the Fred Woods Trail, this “rock city” offers unique formations and scenic views, making it a great hiking destination.

  4. Chimney Rocks

    • Located in Blair County, Chimney Rocks features tall, chimney-shaped limestone pillars with scenic overlooks. It includes a spot known as the “Chief’s Seat”.

  5. Balanced Rock

    • Found in Huntingdon County, Balanced Rock is a fascinating geological anomaly that appears to defy gravity, hanging above Trough Creek Gorge.

  6. Beam Rocks

    • Located in the Forbes State Forest, Beam Rocks offers panoramic views and large boulders with walkable crevices, providing a unique hiking experience.

  7. Wolf Rocks (Forbes State Forest)

    • Offers a 180-degree view of Linn Run State Park and Westmoreland County, with ample seating areas among the rocks.

  8. Laurel Caverns

    • Known as Pennsylvania’s largest cave, Laurel Caverns features impressive underground rock formations, including an underground waterfall.

  9. Baughman Rock

    • Situated in Ohiopyle State Park, Baughman Rock provides spectacular mountain vistas with minimal hiking required.

  10. Ticklish Rock

    • A gravity-defying sandstone pillar in Sullivan County, Ticklish Rock is an example of differential weathering and offers a unique natural sight.

Each of these formations offers a unique blend of natural beauty and geological interest, making them well worth the hike or drive.

