10 of the Loveliest Lakeside Towns in California

Here are ten of the loveliest lakeside towns in California, each offering unique attractions and experiences:

Bass Lake Location: Sierra National Forest

Sierra National Forest Population: 550

550 Attractions: Water sports, fishing, proximity to Yosemite National Park. Big Bear Lake Location: San Bernardino Mountains

San Bernardino Mountains Population: 5,500

5,500 Attractions: Year-round outdoor activities like skiing, hiking, and fishing. Clearlake Location: Mendocino National Forest

Mendocino National Forest Population: 15,000

15,000 Attractions: Fishing, arts scene, local wineries. Truckee (Donner Lake) Location: Sierra Nevada

Sierra Nevada Population: 17,000

17,000 Attractions: Scenic lake, skiing, hiking trails. Lake Almanor West Location: Between Lassen and Plumas National Forests

Between Lassen and Plumas National Forests Population: 300

300 Attractions: Boating, fishing, serene natural surroundings. Lake Arrowhead Location: San Bernardino Mountains

San Bernardino Mountains Population: 12,500

12,500 Attractions: Upscale living, water sports, seasonal events. Mono City (Mono Lake) Location: Eastern Sierra

Eastern Sierra Population: 200

200 Attractions: Unique geological formations, birdwatching. Shasta (Whiskeytown Lake) Location: Northern California

Northern California Population: 1,300

1,300 Attractions: Recreational activities, scenic surroundings. Lake Mission Viejo Location: Orange County

Orange County Attractions: Private lake with boating and fishing, community events. Lake Nacimiento

Location: Central Coast

Central Coast Attractions: Water sports, scenic views, nearby wineries.

Each of these towns offers a blend of natural beauty, outdoor activities, and community charm, making them ideal for those seeking a lakeside lifestyle in California.

