10 Key Facts About SSI Payments Ahead of the 2025 COLA Adjustment

By Russian Bandana

Published on:

Donald Trump

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) provides crucial support to low-income individuals and families with limited resources. Unlike Social Security or SSDI, SSI payments are federally funded and have unique scheduling rules. With a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase effective soon, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming changes, payment dates, and eligibility.

Early Payment

SSI payments are typically issued on the first of each month, but exceptions apply when this date falls on a weekend or Federal holiday. In such cases, payments are delivered one business day earlier.

This means that January 2025’s SSI benefits will be issued on December 31, 2024, as January 1 falls on a Federal holiday. Receiving this early payment can provide relief for beneficiaries who may have exhausted their funds by the end of the year.

Payment Increase

With the 2025 COLA adjustment, SSI payments will increase, bringing a modest boost to beneficiaries:

  • Average Increase: About $17 per payment.
  • Maximum SSI Amounts:
    • Individuals: Up to $967 (from $943).
    • Married Couples: Up to $1,450 (from $1,415).
    • Essential Persons: Up to $484 (from $472).

While the increase is smaller than the projected $50 rise for Social Security retirement benefits, every dollar counts for low-income recipients.

Key Features of SSI

Here are three unique aspects of SSI that set it apart from other federal benefits:

1. Twice-Per-Month Payments

SSI payments may occasionally arrive twice in one month. This happens when the first of the next month falls on a weekend or holiday, triggering an early issuance. For example, recipients will see two payments in December 2024: one for December and one for January 2025.

2. Eligibility for Non-Citizens

Some non-citizens are eligible for SSI benefits, provided they meet specific criteria. Eligible categories include certain lawfully admitted residents, asylees, and refugees.

3. Compatibility With Other Benefits

SSI benefits can be collected alongside other federal programs, such as Social Security retirement or disability benefits and SNAP assistance. However, eligibility rules and payment amounts may vary.

How SSI Is Funded

Unlike Social Security or SSDI, SSI payments are solely funded by the Federal government, not through payroll taxes. This distinction allows the program to focus on the most vulnerable populations, supplementing their income rather than serving as a primary source of financial support.

FAQs

When will January 2025 SSI payments be issued?

On December 31, 2024.

How much will SSI increase after the 2025 COLA?

By about $17 per payment.

What is the new maximum SSI amount for individuals?

Up to $967.

Can non-citizens qualify for SSI benefits?

Yes, certain non-citizens are eligible.

Can SSI be collected with other benefits?

Yes, such as Social Security or SNAP.

Russian Bandana

A seasoned tax analyst renowned for his expertise in international taxation. Bandana's contributions to the tax news blog provide readers with valuable insights into the complexities of cross-border taxation and compliance.

