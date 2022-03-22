The Zonta Club of Owosso will be hosting a feminine personal products drive from March 15 through April 15. Donations of new, unopened packages of tampons and pads (any size, style or brand) will be accepted at the following area locations: Maurices (Owosso store only), Vernon District Library, Durand Memorial Library, Owosso Public Library and the Community District Library in Corunna. Other sites may be added at a later date.

All of the donated items will be given to local food banks and pantries for distribution to anyone in need. Currently, tampons and pads are not covered by public assistance programs like SNAP or WIC.

The Zonta Club of Owosso is a member of Zonta International and was chartered in 1929. Our mission is to enhance the status of women and children in our community and beyond. For more information, please contact Lisa Poma at zontaowosso@gmail.com.