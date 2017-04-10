THE PHEASANTS FOREVER Shiawassee County chapter held its biannual youth pheasant hunt on Saturday, April 1 at Woodland Acres in St. Johns. Hunters were given time in the clay pigeon range, before being accompanied on their hunts by experienced guides and dogs. Hunters went out in groups, and everyone got the chance to hunt and shoot four pigeons each. Additionally, lunch was provided following the hunt, and the event was open to any youth hunter who applied. The morning session drew 17 hunters, and the afternoon session drew 14.

Hunting numbers are declining across the country for a number of reasons, and event organizers take advantage of these youth hunts to educate young outdoorsmen on the finer points of pheasant hunting, such as safety and technique. The young hunters also enjoyed the social aspect of the sport. Unlike with deer hunting, the pheasant-hunting environment allows, and even encourages, socialization. (Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)