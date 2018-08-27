The Youth Advisory Council (YAC) of Shiawassee County is accepting new members for the 2018-19 school year. Any students between the ages of 12 and 21 years old who live or attend school in Shiawassee County, Chesaning or Ovid-Elsie are encouraged to join. YAC members meet once a month during the school year to volunteer in the community at such events as the North Pole Express, Corunna Easter Egg Hunt, and Curwood Festival Run. The YAC also awards money to local youth projects through its annual grant program. Interested students can find member applications online at www.shiacf.org/youth-advisory-council. The next YAC orientation will be held on Sunday, Sep. 16 at DeVries Nature Conservancy in Owosso, from 3 to 5 pm. For more information, please contact YAC advisor Jessica Hickey at (989) 413-5228 or jessica@shiacf.org.

