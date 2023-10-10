THE SHIAWASSEE Community Foundation-Youth Advisory Council honored a local veterinarian with Memorial Bench. Shown are President of Shiawassee Community Foundation- Patrick A. Wegman, II; YAC Advisor, William Lentz; DeVries Executive Director- Ben Glardon; YAC Treasurer- Charlie Agnew; Past YAC President- Marissa Rose and Executive Director of Shiawassee Community Foundation- Kim Renwick and Murphy.

(Courtesy Photo)

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Dr. Nicholas Skarich, the Shiawassee Community Foundation-Youth Advisory Council (YAC) proudly unveiled a commemorative bench at DeVries on Saturday, Sept. 30. Dr. Skarich, a beloved veterinarian known for his deep connection with animals and his passion for nature, tragically passed away on January 18, 2023 following complications from a stroke.

Dr. Skarich’s legacy as a loving husband, father and dedicated veterinarian touched the hearts of many in the Shiawassee County community. His daughter, Quinn, served as the YAC secretary, making his loss deeply felt within the organization. Recognizing the significance of Dr. Skarich’s contributions to the community, YAC decided to create a lasting memorial in his honor. They carefully selected a beautiful and durable composite bench, which now stands at DeVries as a tribute to his memory.

The Shiawassee Community Foundation-Youth Advisory Council (YAC) comprises a dedicated group of young individuals committed to serving their community in multiple ways. YAC members actively support local organizations by participating in events such as the DeVries Fall Festival, Polar Express, Christmas Wishes and 5k races. Their unwavering willingness to lend a hand contributes significantly to creating a positive impact on their community.

The YAC plays a crucial role in grantmaking. Annually, they award grants from the W.K. Kellogg Fund to local non-profit organizations and school groups involved in youth-related projects within Shiawassee County. YAC members meticulously review applications and make funding recommendations, which are subsequently approved by the Shiawassee Community Foundation’s Board of Directors.

For individuals interested in becoming part of the Shiawassee Community Foundation-Youth Advisory Council, please contact Amanda at amanda@shiacf.org. Participants attend monthly meetings held during the school year, typically on the 3rd Sunday of each month at 2 p.m. Eligibility for membership is open to students attending school or residing in Shiawassee County, including homeschooled students, those from Chesaning and Ovid-Elsie. The YAC welcomes applicants ranging from grade seven to age 21.

The Shiawassee Community Foundation-Youth Advisory Council remains steadfast in its commitment to making a positive impact in the community. They honor individuals like Dr. Nicholas Skarich, who have left an indelible mark on the hearts of their fellow residents through their dedicated service and contributions.

For further inquiries, please contact: William Lentz, YAC Advisor or Amanda Bruner, Program Manager at the Shiawassee Community Foundation at amanda@shiacf.org or call (989) 725-1093.

For more information about the Shiawassee Community Foundation and its initiatives, please visit www.shiacf.org.