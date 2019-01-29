The 2019 Curwood SAGA Writing Contest guidelines and entry forms have been sent to area schools. This year there are some exciting changes to the program. There is a major change in the high school division.

New this year is a $500 scholarship funded by the Cook Family Foundation to the school of the winner’s choice. The scholarship will be awarded to the winner in the 11th- or 12th-grade. There will also be a monetary prize to the winner in the high school division in 9th- or 10th-grade. Another change will be the option for the elementary school division to either write a creative story involving nature or read a Curwood story and write a book report.

All entries must be received by Friday, March 1. Another new addition is stories may now be dropped off at the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, located on the second level of The Armory in Owosso, at the Shiawassee District Library (both branches) and the Curwood Festival office, which is located at 212 S. Washington St. in Owosso.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact contest chairperson Denice Grace at denicegrace@msn.com.

The Curwood Festival is a 501(c)4 organizations dedicated to celebrating the life of author/conservationist James Oliver Curwood by organizing, promoting and conducting family events using the efforts and resources of volunteers, businesses, nonprofit organizations and governmental units to enhance the economic and community image of Curwood country.

For more information about the Curwood Festival, visit www.curwoodfestival.com.