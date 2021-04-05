Taking a sneak peek into Spring in the City of Perry, residents are advised that there will be Community-Wide Yard Sales as well as City-Wide Clean-Up Week.

The Yard Sales are scheduled for Friday, May 14 through Sunday, May 16 and the Community-Wide Clean-Up will be held Monday, May 17 through Friday, May 21. Bulk/large items to be disposed of will be picked up free of charge.

Forms to have your yard sale listed on the “Map” are available at Perry City Hall or may be downloaded at www.perry.mi.us. More information about Clean-Up Week is also available at one of these locations.