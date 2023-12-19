AUTUMN AND Adam Shack (right) will soon take over ownership of the Wrought Iron Grill in Owosso. The couple can be seen with out-going owners John Lowman and Linda Lou Robertson in front of the bar at the Wrought Iron Grill.

(Courtesy Photo)

The original owners of the Wrought Iron Grill (WIG) in Owosso, John Lowman and Linda Lou Robertson have sold their celebrated Owosso restaurant to Autumn and Adam Shack. Lowman will stay on through Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 to assist in the transition and the Shacks will take over full time on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. The new owners inherit a finely-tuned, thriving business, so Autumn and Adam do not plan to make any drastic changes. They may incorporate a few new menu items, but the entire staff will be retained.

The out-going owner expressed his appreciation for the WIG’s customers and staff in a recent social media post.

“The WIG was built on relationships; it grew and continues to succeed because of those relationships,” explained Mr. Lowman. “People who we didn’t know are now dear friends that are more like family. It has been a privilege to serve you, along with your friends and families, at weddings, retirements, funerals, birthdays and many other milestone occasions. We hope that we have enhanced this community and your lives as much as it has enhanced ours. We never imagined that we would become a destination restaurant as much as we have. We have always appreciated the time and distance that many of our guests have traveled to get to us.

“I have been very fortunate to work with an amazing team currently and over the years,” continued Lowman. “They have always been like family to me and it has been a joy of my life to work with each and every one of them. I’ve always been so proud of this team and they are the reason that we have made it to 15-plus years here in Owosso”

Mr. Lowman also used the post to give the incoming owners his endorsement.

“I have given the WIG everything that I have and I would not change a single minute of it,” shared Lowman. “My dream come true was indeed everything that I hoped it would be. My heart is full. It’s been amazing, but it’s time for me to go. It is with immense pride that in January, the new owners of the WIG will be Autumn and Adam Shack. Autumn has been at the WIG from day one and has the passion and energy to lead the WIG into the future. My dream come true is now somebody else’s and I hope that it’s as magical for Autumn and Adam as it has been for Linda and myself. I couldn’t think of a better scenario than this one. It really is perfect. The same people who make your experience wonderful now when you visit will still be there to take care of you. I will remain on for a time in an advisory role to help Autumn and Adam transition smoothly into their new role as owners. I look forward to watching the WIG continue to grow and thrive. All the pieces are in place for that to happen.”

The Wrought Iron Grill is located at the intersection of M-52 and Elm Streets in Owosso, on the first level of Woodard Station. The fine dining establishment features a large dining area, a full bar and a banquet room for parties. Catering is also available.

Both Autumn and Adam are lifelong Shiawassee County residents and they look forward to continuing to raise their family in the community where they grew up. Adam thanked the current owners, the community and the staff when announcing this life-changing move on social media.

“It is truly a blessing and honor to carry on the vision and legacy that John Lowman and Linda Lou Robertson started over 15 years ago,” shared Adam Shack. “I’m extremely proud of my wife, Autumn Shack, for her dedication and hard work getting to where she is today, and being part of the growth of the WIG. The relationships Autumn has developed with all of you mean the world to us. It’s truly an honor to be a part of this family. Your continuous support is absolutely incredible and we appreciate all of you. We also want to thank all of the staff at the Wrought Iron Grill for being such an important part of shaping the WIG into what it is today and welcoming us into this new chapter. We couldn’t do this without all of you. We certainly intend on making this a seamless transition and look forward to the next 15-plus years of serving this community.”

To view the Wrought Iron Grill menu or to order online, visit www.wroughtirongrill.com. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays.