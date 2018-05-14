MARYKATE WRIGHT, 2018 Miss Curwood Festival, and her court member, Haley Rothe, were both in attendance at Chamber AM on Tuesday, May 8. Wright spoke enthusiastically about the upcoming 2018 Curwood Festival. Both Curwood supporters have been at a number of recent events, including the opening of the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market on Saturday, May 5.

Wright is an OHS graduate who has been attending Saginaw Valley State University. Rothe is also an OHS graduate who has been going to Grand Valley State University. The 2018 Curwood Festival will begin Thursday, June 7 and continue through Sunday, June 10 in downtown Owosso.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)