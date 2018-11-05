The Owosso branch of the Shiawassee District Library will host a program about WWII prisoner of war (POW) camps in Michigan at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14. The program will include the camp west of Owosso.

Dr. Greg Sumner, a professor of history at the University of Detroit Mercy, will present a slideshow telling the story of the German and Italian POWs housed in Michigan during the war. Many of them worked on farms or helped to maintain public spaces. Some prisoners established enduring friendships with their captors.

Dr. Sumner will have copies of his book available for purchase after his presentation. The program is being sponsored by the Friends of the Owosso Library. For more information on this or other library programs, please contact the library at (989) 725-5134.