A WORK DETAIL of trustees from the Shiawassee County Probation-Parole building, located at 1042 N. Shiawassee St. in Corunna, are being put to work beautifying Shiawassee County. The prisoners, who are supervised by a county deputy while participating in the detail, have earned the right to become trustees due to their good behavior and low security status.

The group has spent time this spring/summer cleaning up in front of the Shiawassee County Courthouse in Corunna, the grounds of the Shiawassee County Jail, and several local VFW properties and nonprofit organizations. The work detail can be seen clearing shrubbery outside the Mitchell Amphitheater in Owosso on Tuesday, June 27. The guys worked from early in the morning until mid-afternoon.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)