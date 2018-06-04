REP. BEN FREDERICK, who had been actively involved in numerous Memorial Day happenings around the county, offered words of inspiration at the annual gathering at the Oak Hill Civil War monument following the Owosso Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 28.

Frederick shared his belief that all of the reflection and remembrance that occurs on Memorial Day should inspire the community to be even more participatory about caring for veterans. He shared, “In remembering our veterans, we act.”

During the Oak Hill ceremony, members of Owosso VFW Post 9455 and Auxiliary offered the customary and solemn presentation of wreaths placed in front of the Civil War monument. Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth spoke to the crowd and Owosso High School band members played Taps.

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)