AUBREY ARMSTRONG can be seen participating in the wood-chucking contest during Marmot Day at McCurdy Park on Tuesday, July 25. The game allows participants 30 seconds to chuck as many pieces of wood into the designated area as possible. Though Aubrey did not have a competitor, she did not waste any time, making sure to chuck as many pieces of wood as she could in her 30 seconds, while her proud parents looked on.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)