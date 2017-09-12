At approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning (Sept. 12), a neighbor in the 1800 block of Bueche Road in Maplegrove Township (Southern Saginaw/Northern Shiawassee Counties) reported hearing a crash and called police. Upon investigation, an unoccupied vehicle with heavy damage was discovered in a ditch, according to Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser. A search brought troopers to a deceased female who has now been identified as 27-year-old Nicole Lassin. Lassin was traveling home from work. The troopers are still trying to determine if alcohol or speed was a factor in the accident. It is believed the victim was not wearing a seat belt.

