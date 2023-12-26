MEMORIAL EMPLOYEES Kim Brandt, Chair of the Professional Nurse Practice Council (PNPC); Terri Taylor, Sterile Processing Supervisor and Jessica Johnson, Co-Chair of the PNPC are shown here with some of the knitted hats.

(Courtesy Photo)

The Memorial Healthcare Professional Nurse Practice Council (PNPC) group recently received a generous donation of over 60 knitted hats from Jackie Robinson, a 76-year-old woman from Flushing.

In 2022, Jackie donated 75 hats to the Memorial Healthcare Behavioral Health department. This year, along with her donation to Memorial Healthcare, she donated 75 hats to a women’s shelter in Saginaw.

“My mom truly enjoys making her hats to help others,” said Terri Taylor, a Sterile Processing Supervisor at Memorial Healthcare and Jackie’s daughter. “In her mind, she is doing something special and just glows.”

The PNPC group plans to donate the hats to a local women’s shelter in Shiawassee County.