FOR OVER 100 YEARS, Wolverine Sign Works of Owosso has been proud to serve businesses across the Midwest with exciting, effective outdoor advertising and outstanding customer service. Now that legacy will continue into a fifth generation as the family-owned and -operated business welcomes Thomas and Bailey Cook Leppert to the team.

Founded in 1916 by Ralph Vosburg and J. Gratz Cook, the company has over 1,000 billboard locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, and North and South Dakota. The Cook family has exclusively led the company for over 50 years, with Donald Cook, Sr. and his son, Bruce, leading the company from the 1920s to the 2000s. Current president Paul Cook joined the company in 1985. Thomas and Bailey will help transition the business to the next generation, as Anna Owens retires. Owens served as the vice president for 24 years and led the sales team with many years of impressive growth.

Bailey Cook Leppert, the daughter of Paul Cook, graduated from George Washington University with a B.A. in International Affairs in 2012. She taught in Memphis City Schools in Memphis, TN for a year as part of the Memphis Teaching Fellows program. Most recently, she served as postdoctoral operations administrator for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She is the new vice president of Wolverine Sign Works.

“I’m thrilled to join Wolverine Sign Works,” Bailey said. “It’s rare to have a family business pass on to a fifth generation. I feel so privileged to get the chance to work with and learn from my dad. We’re excited to continue to innovate and provide the best outdoor advertising experience for our customers.”

Thomas Cook Leppert, a Memphis-area native and the husband of Bailey, graduated from the University of Mississippi in 2011 with a BBA in Marketing. He worked for MassMutual in Memphis for six years, managing 401k plans for new business clients. He joins Wolverine Sign Works as an account executive.

“Brr, it’s cold up here,” said Thomas, “but I have really enjoyed getting to know local businesses around Michigan.”

“It is wonderful to have a fifth generation of the Cook family working at Wolverine Sign,” said President Paul Cook. “I had the great honor and joy of being able to work alongside my father and grandfather, and I am looking forward to passing on what I learned from them to my daughter and son-in-law. The future is bright for our family business.”

