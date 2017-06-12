THE WINNERS of the inaugural DeVries Nature Conservancy Earth Day Photo Contest were announced recently. The winner in the Adult Division is Michele Nowak, who captured her photo of an American Copper Butterfly at the Sharon Zahrfeld Sanctuary in Argentine Township. The Swartz Creek resident used a Canon T3I for the photo, and she was awarded with $20, a coffee mug, a t-shirt, and a water bottle.

In the Young Adult Division, Corunna High School student Nadine Stowell was awarded 1st-place for her photo of a frog that hangs out on her family’s deck, which she captured using an iPhone. Nadine received $10, a t-shirt, and a water bottle.

Nadine’s younger brother, Noah Stowell, a Corunna Middle School student, took 1st-place in the Youth Division for his picture of a hyacinth that resides in the front yard of his family’s home. He also used an iPhone for his photo. Noah received a t-shirt, a water bottle, and a microscope.

The winners’ photos, which were all prepared by Studio 52 of Owosso, will be hung in the DeVries Nature Conservancy office for all to admire. DeVries’ administrative assistant Evan Klinkoski planned and organized the contest, and the recent University of Michigan graduate was happy to see 29 entrees in the contest’s first year. Entrees were judged by professional photographer Mark Carlson and Lynn Minor of the Owosso Area Camera Club.

Shown during the award presentation on Thursday, June 1 are (from left) DeVries Executive Director Ken Algozin, Michele Nowak, Nadine Stowell, Noah Stowell, and Klinkoski.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)