The Shiawassee Conservation District (SCD) and the Shiawassee River Branch Quality Deer Management Association (QDMA) have partnered once again to host a free Wildlife Habitat Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 11. The event will be held at the Shiawassee Conservation Association located at 4247 N. M-52, Owosso, from 9 a.m. to noon, and includes lunch after.

“This workshop is designed for landowners who want to manage their property to create and improve wildlife habitat on their land, with a focus on deer,” states Donna Kanan, SCD Conservation Specialist. “We are excited about the speakers and the topics we have lined up.”

Topics covered will include food plot planning and management, forest management for wildlife habitat, invasive species, chronic wasting disease, deer estimates in Shiawassee County, and managing private lands for wildlife habitat. Featured speakers include, author on deer landscaping and food plot management Ed Spinazolla, Wildlife Biologist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Chad Fedewa, and Consulting Forester Jeff Tuller.

“We (QDMA) are excited to once again partner with the Shiawassee Conservation District to host a wildlife workshop,” states Josh Crambell, SCD Director and QDMA member. “As private landowners, we play an important role in maintaining wildlife habitat.”

Reservations are required and can be made by contacting the Shiawassee Conservation District at (989) 723-8263, ext. 3 by Feb. 3.