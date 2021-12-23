WHEELS FOR WARRIORS PRESENTED a surprise check for $6,000 to Orin and Kaycee Stone on Saturday, Dec. 11 during a holiday banquet at the Shiawassee Conservation Club. Shown with the oversized check is (from left) Kaycee Stone with her husband, U.S. Army veteran Orin Stone and organizer Mike Lepior.

Wheels for Warriors, hosting the summer classic car and bike show, utilized proceeds to present the check to the couple just in time for the holidays. The Owosso couple has been concerned with their finances lately. They have five children. Shiawassee County Veterans Affairs had recommended the couple to Wheels for Warriors. The Wheels for Warriors organization is dedicated to honoring and helping local veterans and related groups and felt the Orin family more than deserved the gift.

Wheels for Warriors has compiled $56,000 in proceeds for veterans during the seven years it has hosted its popular car show. In 2021, the group fed 385 veterans for free at the summer car show event.

Following the surprise presentation, the couple was emotionally overwhelmed with gratitude. Describing her feelings in the moment, Kaycee put it all into one word: “blessed.”

Lepior thanked all of the supporting sponsors and organizers, particularly those making donations during a difficult year. “This all starts with our veterans,” Lepior shared. “We’re free people because of our veterans. They are basically the life of us.”

(Independent Photo/Karen Mead-Elford)