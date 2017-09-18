OWOSSO MAYOR Chris Eveleth and State Rep. Ben Frederick participated in the Welcome Home Vietnam Ceremony at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 9 by passing out pins and certificates to each veteran honored during the day’s ceremony. Rep. Frederick also spoke during the ceremony, noting that there is still work to be done in honoring the veterans of the Vietnam War, who did not receive a warm welcome upon their return from war. “Never again will we allow that treatment of those who have done so much for us. We cannot change the past, but we are committed to honoring our Vietnam veterans here in Shiawassee County. It is important we make sure they see that commitment through our actions.”

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)