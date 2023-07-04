MAGIC 5 graced the Wednesday Night Live stage on Wednesday, June 28 in Durand. The crowd-pleasing band delighted all those in attendance with its fantastic covers that range from the band’s renowned “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond to Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music.” The band is comprised of Paul on keys, Dave on drums, Randy on guitar, Roy on bass, Donny G on sax and Frank on lead vocals, harmonica and percussion.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)