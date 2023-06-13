THE WEDNESDAY Night Live concert series kicked off in Durand on Wednesday, June 7 with Square Lucy. Hundreds of local residents packed N. Saginaw Street to enjoy the free concert, along with a car show and craft vendors.

The band is comprised of Bryan “Elzie” Dixon on lead vocals and bass; Will Wawra on keys, harmonica and vocals; Takoma Curtis on lead guitar and vocals; Eric Pattee on lead guitar and vocals and Damon Young on drums and vocals. The band plays a “well-rounded variety of music, from Elvis to Led Zeppelin to Matchbox 20 and all points in between.”

The eight-week concert series will feature Rodeo Drive on June 14, followed by Shiatown on June 21, Magic 5 on June 28, Group Therapy on July 5, Foxdriver on July 12, The Regulators on July 19 and GLO on July 26.

(Independent Photo/Graham Sturgeon)