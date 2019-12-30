WAYNE MAHONEY, an 89-year-old veteran residing in Westown of Owosso, has an unusual passion for the American flag and has turned his passion into a small business over the last few years – inspiring his neighbors and the community through his dedication to this symbol of the United States. Mahoney has been selling flags for approximately five years, mostly selling them out of his home, though he has occasionally been at the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market. Mahoney currently has six flags on display in front of his home and many people have shared with him that the flags make them smile when they pass. Sometimes they even honk their car horns. Of course, he loves it when neighbors will stop in, too – to buy a flag or talk. Mahoney stated that he truly enjoys chatting with people and finding out more about them.

Mahoney attended St. Paul Catholic School for 12 years and remains dedicated to the church. After school, he worked for Universal Electric. In 1950, Mahoney was drafted into the Army, attended basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, MO, and ended up serving in Germany. He has many interesting stories to tell about Berlin and his experiences in Germany and the military – his experiences likely culminating in his current love of the flag.

Mahoney is married and has three grown children and is pleased to share his love of the flag and his many stories with family members, as well. He has a flag displayed directly in front of his living room window so he can view it all day long. He sees the flags in his yard as his opportunity to remain connected to the community while demonstrating his patriotism.

“America … what a country! God bless, America,” he said.

