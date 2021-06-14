As of Tuesday, June 1, Waste Management merged with Premier Waste Services on W. South Street in Owosso. Premier Waste Services’ owner Brent Kilpatrick is dealing with some personal issues and was seeking a positive means of transitioning his customers, knowing Waste Management would be able to assist with those needs.

Kilpatrick shared, via email, that the garbage and recycling drop off center was closed on June 1, as well. “All of our customers were transferred over to Waste Management. Any service pre-paid to Premiere Waste Services will be honored by Waste Management. Waste Management is working very hard to keep all of Premier Waste customers happy during this transition,” he stated.

“We are also here to answer any questions anyone may have at (989) 723-2526 or (989) 277-8142,” he added. “All pricing will be the same now as in the past. All of our employees were transferred to Waste Management, as well.”

“I would like to thank all of my valued customers over the years. I have met so many great people throughout my almost 17 years in the waste hauling industry. I will truly miss each and every one of them,” shared Kilpatrick.